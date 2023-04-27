Prep baseball: Frustration marks Munford state playoff loss

MUNFORD — Not even after 20 innings, three nerve-wracking games and four bags of salted peanuts, did Munford High feel like the better team won.
To their dismay and with wrinkled britches on, Munford lost to UMS-Wright Prep 2-1 in a three-game, first-round playoff series last week in the Class 4A state baseball tournament in Munford.
“This is disappointing and frustrating,” said Munford head coach Derek Stephens, whose team finished 19-6. “It came down to errors, and there was pressure. We didn’t make the tough plays, and you have to do that against a team like UMS-Wright Prep.”
The Munford Lions mishandled the ball for 10 errors in the three playoff games. Three of those defensive blunders for Munford came in the series-deciding game, an 11-1 defeat to the Bulldogs, on Saturday afternoon.
“Everything that could have gone wrong for us, did,” Stephens said. “The first inning killed us. This is hard to swallow.”
In the series finale, UMS-Wright Prep took the game by the throat. The Bulldogs seized a 6-0 lead in the first inning.
The team from Mobile had as many base hits in the first inning that Munford had for the game. The Bulldogs from UMS-Wright Prep had four early hits against Lions freshman pitcher Brandon Andrews.
He hung in there for three innings, but allowed seven runs on six hits. Andrews struck out two and walked two.
Senior first baseman Brody Stephens supplied the only Munford run the whole game with a solo homer to left field in the second inning.
The Lions had some other scoring options throughout the game. Mason Brewer, Connor Fisher and freshman second baseman B.J. Anderson had one hit each for Munford.
But there would be no miracle rally for the Lions.
“We couldn’t get the timely hit,” Stephens said. “UMS-Wright Prep didn’t help us out. Their defense was solid.”
The middle game of the state playoff series was equally annoying for Munford. The Lions left seven runners on base, and they dropped a 6-2 game to the UMS-Wright Bulldogs on Friday night.
Senior catcher Connor Fisher of Munford deadlocked the game 1-1 in the fourth inning with an RBI single.
But only minutes later, UMS-Wright Prep hit the Lions with a thud with a four-run rally to take a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Munford replied with just one additional run during the next three innings.
The Lions scored on a Riley Brown sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth inning. Munford reduced the Bulldog lead to 5-2. UMS-Wright Prep also scored a run in the sixth inning.
Munford High’s only win in the state playoff series came on Friday afternoon in a 2-0 shutout, thanks in large-part to Brown’s two-hitter and five strikeouts. There were other first-game heroes for the Lions with Anderson’s RBI single in the fourth inning and Brewer’s towering home run to right field in the bottom of the sixth.
“We hit the ball hard, and we’re a high-caliber team,” Stephens said.
It goes a lot deeper than that for the coach and his Lions baseball contingent. They went on the attack for 17 hits in three state playoff games against a crafty UMS-Wright pitching staff.
But something didn’t add up. Despite all their base runners, Munford scored just five runs in three state tournament baseball games.
The Lions left 45 runners on base.
“We had a hard time getting them around, and we had a hard time getting some two-out hits,” Stephens said.
He and his baseball boys from Munford were underwhelmed after the state baseball playoff series, too. The Lions wanted more and expected more out of the first round of the state tournament.
“We didn’t like how this ended,” Stephens said. “USM-Wright Prep deserves to move on, but I couldn’t say they’re better than us. My kids aren’t happy.”
So, why didn’t the Lions from Munford, ranked eighth in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll of the regular season, advance to the second round of the 4A state baseball tournament?
“When you get in the playoffs, you can’t make errors,” Stephens said.
