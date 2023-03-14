Prep baseball: Folsom shuts out Fyffe for Ohatchee win

Starter Will Folsom fanned nine batters as Ohatchee shut out Fyffe in a 10-0 win in five innings Tuesday.
The win marked Ohatchee’s third double-digit win in its last six games and puts the team over .500 with a 6-5 record.
Folsom pitched all five innings of the contest, allowing just two hits while walking one and striking out nine. He pitched 66 percent strikes in the contest.
Fyffe’s Trenton Rowell and Bentley Coffey each had the lone hits of the game.
Ethan Jones and Xavier Luna both led the team with two hits at the bottom of the order, as Jones went 2-for-3 and Luna went 2-for-2. Jones and Tyler Green each led the team with two RBI apiece.
Three Ohatchee players had two runs, as Green, Jesse Baswell and Jake Robertson all crossed home twice.
Devin Howell had the lone stolen base of the contest, picking up a walk.
Ohatchee and Fyffe will face off again Thursday, when the Red Devils host Ohatchee.