Prep baseball: Folsom shuts out Fyffe for Ohatchee win

Starter Will Folsom fanned nine batters as Ohatchee shut out Fyffe in a 10-0 win in five innings Tuesday.

The win marked Ohatchee’s third double-digit win in its last six games and puts the team over .500 with a 6-5 record.