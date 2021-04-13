Prep baseball: Faith sweeps Talladega; JCA beats Victory

TALLADEGA — Andrew Folsom drove in five runs, and Faith Christian got four RBIs apiece from Walker Whitworth, Alexzander Almanza and Colton Pahman while sweeping Talladega 19-1 and 5-1 on Monday.
Folsom went 2-for-3 with a double and triple, four runs and five RBIs in Game 1. Also in Game 1, Whitworth went 1-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs, and Almanza went 3-for-4 with a double and triple and four RBIs.
Pahman drove in two runs apiece in each game. He also combined with Folsom and Will Smith to hold Talladega to two hits in Game 2. They struck out a combined eight batters.
Almanza and Brodie Dodson combined to hold Talladega to two hits with eight strikeouts in Game 1. Dodson, 3-for-3 with a double, triple and four runs in that game.
Other top performers for Faith, Game 1:
—Brady Whitworth, 2-for-2, four runs, one RBI.
—Kash Sharma, 3-for-4, one run, one RBI.
—Will Smith,1-for-2, two runs, one RBI.
Other top performers for Faith, Game 2:
—Dodson, 1-for-3, two runs.
—Brady Whitworth, 1-for-1, one run.
—Sharma, 1-for-2, two RBIs.
JCA 7, Victory Christian 5: Cam Moses struck out 10 batters and allowed three hits, and he went 2-for-4 at the plate as JCA scored an area victory.
Other top performers for JCA:
Ethan Fair, 3-for-4; got the save in relief.
Ethan Burrage, 2-for-4.