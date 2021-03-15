Prep baseball: Faith Christian tops JCA

JACKSONVILLE — Colton Pahman and Kash Sharma drove in two runs apiece, and Faith Christian’s baseball team topped Jacksonville Christian 8-5 in area action Monday.
Pahman went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs. Sharma also drove in two runs.
Faith’s other top performers:
—Brodie Dodson, 2-for-4, triple, double, three runs, one RBI; pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and no walks with 10 strikeouts.
—Brady Whitworth, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
—Parker Robertson, 1-for-3, one run.
—Alexzander Almanza, RBI.
—Andrew Folsom, pitched one inning, allowing no hits, one earned run and one walk with two strikeouts.
Jacksonville Christian’s top performers:
—Harrelson, 1-for-2, triple, two runs, one RBI.
—Ethan Fair, 1-for-3, one run.
—Ethan Burrage, 1-for-4, triple, one RBI.
—Brodie Clay, 2-for-4, double, three RBIs.
—Cam Moses, pitched two innings, allowing two hits, one earned run and no walks with two strikeouts.