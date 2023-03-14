Prep baseball: Eight local players land on all-American, all-region teams

Local teams placed eight players on all-American and all-region baseball teams announced by Rawlings and Perfect Game.
Oxford infielders Sam Robertson, an Auburn signee, and Peyton Watts, a Troy signee, were named to the senior all-Southeast Region second team.
Six additional players from local teams were named honorable mention, including pitcher Jackson Crow (Oxford), pitcher Hayes Harrison (Oxford), pitcher Drew McCormick (Oxford), outfielder Max Hanson (Piedmont), catcher Jack Hayes (Piedmont) and pitcher Cameron Welsh (Spring Garden).
Along with the eight players on all-region teams, Calhoun County had three players named high honorable mentions on the annual Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason All-American team, with Oxford’s Robertson and Watts and Piedmont’s Hayes being recognized.
Oxford also made its season debut on Perfect Game’s national high school top 50 list published Monday, being listed at 19th. Oxford is one of three Alabama teams on the list, with Hartselle listed at 35 and Auburn at 42.