Prep baseball: Eight local players land on all-American, all-region teams

Local teams placed eight players on all-American and all-region baseball teams announced by Rawlings and Perfect Game.

Oxford infielders Sam Robertson, an Auburn signee, and Peyton Watts, a Troy signee, were named to the senior all-Southeast Region second team.