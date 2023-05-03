 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Donoho's playoff run comes to a close, falls to Lindsay Lane in third round

donoho v fayetteville - baseball 025 tw.jpg
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Despite a strong start in the second game of its third-round series, Donoho saw its illustrious season come to a close after being swept in two games by Lindsay Lane Christian.

The Falcons, who will finish with a 23-5 record, fell 4-0 in the first game of the series and 15-5 in the second.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.