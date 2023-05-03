Prep baseball: Donoho's playoff run comes to a close, falls to Lindsay Lane in third round

Despite a strong start in the second game of its third-round series, Donoho saw its illustrious season come to a close after being swept in two games by Lindsay Lane Christian.
The Falcons, who will finish with a 23-5 record, fell 4-0 in the first game of the series and 15-5 in the second.
Donoho took a quick two-run lead in the first inning after a single from Lucas Elliot scored Marcus Lawler and another from Hayes Farrell scored Nic Thompson.
Thompson finished with a team-high three hits, while Farrell had two.
After Peyton Webb’s grounder to score Lawler in the bottom of the second, Lindsay Lane added six runs in the top of the third capped off by Trey Perkins drawing a bases-loaded walk.
Perkins finished with a game-high three RBIs, while Alexander Cook, Ray Anderson, Bryson Looney and Lane Jones each had two for the Lions.
Donoho would only score one more run in the contest before Lindsay Lane had a nine-run sixth inning. Donoho's final run of the season would be a sacrifice fly from Kai Cleckler in the bottom of the sixth.
Lindsay Lane 4, Donoho 0: The Falcons could only muster up four hits against Lindsay Lane starter Ray Anderson as Donoho fell in a 4-0 loss in the first game of its Class 2A, third-round playoff series.
Anderson, a Northwest-Shoals Community College Signee, allowed four hits and one walk while striking out 12 Falcons.
Peyton Webb and Blake Sewell had back-to-back singles to begin the seventh inning, but the next three batters were retired to close out the loss for Donoho.
Nic Thompson and Lucas Elliot also had hits in the contest.
Sewell started for the Falcons and pitched all six innings, allowing four hits and four earned runs while walking six and striking out six.
