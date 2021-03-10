Prep baseball: Donoho wins its Class 1A, Area 9 opener

Donoho opened its Class 1A, Area 9 schedule with a 14-3 win in five innings over visiting Faith Christian on Tuesday.
The Falcons scored four times in the home half of the first inning and added five runs in the second and five in the third. Slade Haney and Connor Goodson had RBI doubles in the first.
In the second inning, Judson Billings doubled home two runs and Goodson stroked a two-run single. Haney’s two-run double was the big blow in the third.
Blake Willingham pitched all five innings. He struck out eight and walked two while allowing three hits and two earned runs. The two teams play an Area 9 doubleheader at Faith Christian on Thursday.
Top performers for Donoho:
—Haney, three doubles, three RBIs, three runs
—Goodson, double, two singles, four RBIs
—Billings, double, single, three RBIs, two runs
—Nick Thompson, two singles, three runs
—Willingham, double, single, two runs
—Tyler Allen, double, RBI, three runs
—Lucas Elliott, two RBIs
Top performers for Faith Christian:
—Brodie Dodson, two doubles, RBI, two runs
—Brady Whitworth, single, RBI
—Kash Sharma, walk, run