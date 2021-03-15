You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Donoho stays unbeaten in Class 1A, Area 9

Baseball teaser

Donoho beat Jacksonville Christian 8-2 to improve to 3-0 in Class 1A, Area 9 on Friday.

Starting pitcher Judson Billings worked the first four innings and allowed one unearned run to pick up the win. He struck out 12, walked three and did not give up a hit. Billings, Lucas Elliott, Will Folsom, Connor Goodson and Blake Willingham each had a double for the Falcons.

Top performers for Donoho:

—Willingham, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, stolen base

—Folsom, 1-for-2, two RBIs

—Goodson, RBI, stolen base

—Elliott, 1-for-2, hit by pitch, two runs

—Marcus Lawler, single, hit by pitch

Top performers for Jacksonville Christian:

—Cam Moses, double, RBI

—Jack Harrelson, walk, run

— Ethan Burrage, run, stolen base

—Tanner Wilson, two walks, stolen base

