Prep baseball: Donoho stays unbeaten in Class 1A, Area 9

Donoho beat Jacksonville Christian 8-2 to improve to 3-0 in Class 1A, Area 9 on Friday.
Starting pitcher Judson Billings worked the first four innings and allowed one unearned run to pick up the win. He struck out 12, walked three and did not give up a hit. Billings, Lucas Elliott, Will Folsom, Connor Goodson and Blake Willingham each had a double for the Falcons.
Top performers for Donoho:
—Willingham, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, stolen base
—Folsom, 1-for-2, two RBIs
—Goodson, RBI, stolen base
—Elliott, 1-for-2, hit by pitch, two runs
—Marcus Lawler, single, hit by pitch
Top performers for Jacksonville Christian:
—Cam Moses, double, RBI
—Jack Harrelson, walk, run
— Ethan Burrage, run, stolen base
—Tanner Wilson, two walks, stolen base