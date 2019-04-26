Donoho survived the Day 1 battle of best pitchers in its second-round playoff series with Athens Bible on Friday. Now, the Falcons have to outswing the Trojans in Saturday’s Game 3.
Seth Ford’s second pitching gem in a week keyed Donoho’s 2-0 victory in Game 1, and a bad inning in the field helped to break open Athens Bibles’ 5-2 victory in Game 2.
What’s the prescription for Donoho? Flush it, and come ready to swing today.
“In all Game 3s, typically, the team that hits is going to walk away with the ‘W’,” Donoho coach Steve Gendron said. “Your best two guys throw 1 and 2, and if you get to 3, you’ve got to swing it.”
The third game of the best-of-3 series starts at 2 p.m. Saturday. Gendron said he’s not sure which pitcher he will start. He’ll consider John Noone, Davis Jones, Charlie Williamon and Blake Willingham.
“I know who’s not going,” Gendron said.
Those would be Ford and Hall Billings, who each went the distance Friday. Athens Bible got complete games from Gage Johns in Game 1 and Matthew Usery in Game 2.
Coming off his complete-game, 12-strikeout performance in the first round against Marion County, Ford blanked Athens Bible on Friday. He spread out five hits and struck out six batters. He walked none against the Trojans, ranked third in the final regular-season Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.
He threw 76 pitches over seven innings in a game that took an hour and 10 minutes to play.
“I just felt like I had command of my pitches, any pitch at any time,” Ford said. “My defense was amazing, no errors. Anything they put in play was caught.”
Gendron said Ford improved on his outing against Marion County.
“He was lights-out,” Gendron said. “He was throwing strikes. He had command of his curveball. When the guys came through for third at bats, he started mixing some changeups.
“I thought he pitched fantastic. … Last week was the best to this point, and this week tops that.”
Payne Golden’s two-run double in the bottom of the third inning accounted for the game’s only runs.
“I wasn’t really thinking a lot,” Golden said. “I was just trying to put the ball in play. I knew it was going to get down, but I didn’t think it was going to get that deep.
“When I got to second, my mind just kind of shut down, and I just went crazy.”
The second game saw Donoho take a 1-0 lead on Ford’s first-inning grounder behind Billings’ triple. Usery’s RBI single in the third tied it, but Ford’s RBI double gave Donoho a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the fourth.
Two outfield misplays against a wind blowing in and a bad hop off the second-base bag helped to set up Athens Bible’s four-run fifth. Lee Moyers’ sacrifice fly with bases loaded gave the Trojans a 3-2 lead.
Henderson May’s two-out, bloop single on an 0-2 count landed just ahead of a charging Williamon, Donoho’s center fielder, and plated two more runs.
That doomed a solid outing for Billings, who worked out of a bases-loaded jam after Athens Bible scored its first run in the third inning. He allowed seven hits and one earned run while striking out six batters and walking three.
Billings shrugged off Game 2.
“I like our chances tomorrow,” he said. “We’re a dadgum good team, and so are they, but I like the guys in the maroon.”