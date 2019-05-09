Donoho’s historic baseball season has produced a college player.
Senior shortstop/pitcher Hall Billings made it official Thursday, choosing Huntingdon College, an NCAA Division III school in Montgomery.
Billings was a key cog in helping Donoho make its first-ever run to the third-round of the playoffs en route to a 16-10 finish. He batted .532 with a .595 on-base percentage, 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 31 RBIs and 44 runs. He struck out just five times on the year and was successful in 27 of 28 base-stealing attempts.
On the mound, he was 6-4 with 64 strikeouts and 17 walks in 50 innings. He finished with a 1.26 ERA.
He had just four errors in the field.
Hall Billings was first-team Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County as a junior utility player, batting .521 with an .831 slugging percentage. He was 26 of 28 on steals and scored 32 runs with 18 RBIs, two home runs and eight doubles. He pitched 47 innings with a, 2.79 ERA, 21 walks, 83 strikeouts and 3-3 record.
The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Billings was also a standout in football at Donoho, making second-team 1A-3A All-Calhoun County at quarterback.