Prep baseball: Donoho powers past Sulligent in Game 3, advances to second round

donoho v sulligent - baseball playoffs 005 tw.jpg

Scenes from the Class 2A baseball playoff series between Donoho and Sulligent on Friday. Donoho won game one 4-3, Sulligent won game two 7-2 to force game three on Saturday at 2:00.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Donoho knew it needed to make a statement as it makes a run in the Class 2A playoffs. After splitting the series Friday with Sulligent, the Falcons rattled off 10 runs Saturday in Game 3 on the way to a 10-6 victory.

“Offense did what we’ve been doing all year,” Donoho coach Steve Gendron said. “We can hit the ball pretty well, but it starts with the mindset at the plate. They threw two really nice arms against us yesterday, I thought that we were a little, mentally not in it.