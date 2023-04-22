Prep baseball: Donoho powers past Sulligent in Game 3, advances to second round

Donoho knew it needed to make a statement as it makes a run in the Class 2A playoffs. After splitting the series Friday with Sulligent, the Falcons rattled off 10 runs Saturday in Game 3 on the way to a 10-6 victory.
“Offense did what we’ve been doing all year,” Donoho coach Steve Gendron said. “We can hit the ball pretty well, but it starts with the mindset at the plate. They threw two really nice arms against us yesterday, I thought that we were a little, mentally not in it.
“The big talk after the game yesterday was, you can hit, just swing, got to want to hit the ball. They did it today. In a Game 3, you’re going to have, a lot of times, a lot of offense. We were ready to go, fun to watch.”
The Falcons scored their 10 runs thanks to great games at the plate by a multitude of batters. Peyton Webb, Nic Thompson and Blake Sewell all homered in the win. Webb went 1-for-3 at the plate with a walk, Thompson went 1-for-4, and Sewell went 1-for-2 with a walk.
“I give Sulligent plenty of credit, they’re a great team,” Thompson said. “They’re going to be good next year and for years on out, they’re a good semifinals team. I think our one through nine today was flawless. Bo (Whitelaw) had some great bunts to start a rally to get us 10 runs, Kai (Cleckler) came back in, so I mean, I got plenty of confidence in this team to have a good run.”
Plenty of other Donoho batters also got involved in the offensive explosion. Lucas Elliot went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and two base-on-balls. Cleckler went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a single, and reached on a fielder’s choice.
Hayes Farrell got the start and the win pitching for Donoho. He was relieved due to pitch count in the top of the seventh by Thompson, who struck out the final Sulligent batter.
The offense got started early for the Falcons as they scored four runs in the home half of the first to gain an early 4-0 advantage. Marcus Lawler was hit by a pitch to reach first as the leadoff man for Donoho. He stole second before Elliot sent a double to right center scoring Lawler.
Webb knocked his home run over the 340-feet sign in center field to score two more runs. Clecker’s RBI double was hit to left after Sewell walked and Farrell struck out.
Sulligent would not be outdone, however. In the top of the second, the Blue Devils’ Bryar Dove hit a two-run home run over the left-field fence to cut Donoho’s lead to two.
Donoho was on a mission, so the home run by Sulligent did not faze the Falcons one bit. Donoho added three runs in the bottom of the second to extend their lead to 7-2. Thompson’s homer came with runners on second and third. His three-run blast was sent into the woods in left-center.
“First at-bat I just got in my head a little too much,” Thompson said. “I let the umpire take the bat out of my hand, which I shouldn’t. I can’t make his call, it’s his call, so what. Had to flush that at-bat, and then skip had a little conversation with me. I thought I fired up the team a little bit, and then, hey, won 10-6.”
Sulligent was not yet ready to call it quits on their season, though. In the top of the third, the Blue Devils cut the Donoho lead all the way down to just one run making it a 7-6 game.
The top of the third was highlighted by Dove hitting a double into left to score two runs. Parker Price hit an RBI single the at-bat prior to Dove’s. Later in the inning, Hunter Wood sent a flyball to the warning track. One run scored on the sacrifice fly.
The wind was completely taken out of Sulligent’s sails when, in the bottom of the fourth inning with runners on first and second, Sewell hit a three-run home run into left to make it a 10-6 game. The home run gave Donoho the insurance runs it needed to eventually clinch the win.
“It was great,” Sewell said. “We didn’t play the best yesterday, and we knew if we just played our game today we would be fine. We didn’t want to lose, losing wasn’t an option today.”
The Falcons will now prepare to face Fayetteville High School in round two of the Class 2A playoffs.