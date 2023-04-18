Prep baseball: Donoho pitchers shut down Spring Garden

Three Donoho pitchers combined to pitch a one-hitter as the Falcons downed Spring Garden in a 4-0 win on Tuesday.
Blake Sewell got the start, pitching two perfect innings to start off the game. He struck out four of his six batters faced as was credited with the win.
After Peyton Webb continued the no-hitter and walked one and struck out two in his two innings pitched, William Hayes Farrell pitched the remaining three innings. Farrell allowed one hit, walked two and struck out three.
Sewell went 2-for-3 with a run, while Lucas Elliot logged a game-high two RBIs.
Spring Garden’s Hayes Garmon had the lone hit for the Panthers.