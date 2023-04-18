 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Donoho pitchers shut down Spring Garden

Three Donoho pitchers combined to pitch a one-hitter as the Falcons downed Spring Garden in a 4-0 win on Tuesday.

Blake Sewell got the start, pitching two perfect innings to start off the game. He struck out four of his six batters faced as was credited with the win.