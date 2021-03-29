Prep baseball: Donoho overcomes three-run deficit against White Plains

White Plains scored three runs in the top of the first inning Monday but Donoho scratched its way back to a 4-3 win over the Wildcats with single runs in the first, third, fourth and seventh innings.
Judson Billings opened the home half of the seventh inning with a game-ending home run to center field. Falcons head coach Steve Gendron estimated the homer cleared the 340-foot-deep fence in center by 30 feet.
It was the first home run of the season for Billings. He was 4-for-4 on the day with an RBI double in the first inning, an RBI single in the third and a leadoff single in the fifth.
Slade Haney got the final out of the inning in the top of the seventh on four pitches in relief of Will Folsom and was the winning pitcher. Folsom worked 6⅔ innings and struck out six while allowing three earned runs.
Jaden Chatman started the game for White Plains with a lead-off home run. Tyler Daniel followed Chatman with a double. With one away, Miles Austin’s double scored Daniel. Austin scored on a sacrifice fly by Carson Tyree.
Other top performers for Donoho:
—Nick Thompson, double, RBI, walk, two runs
—Connor Goodson, single
—Lucas Elliott, single
Other top performers for White Plains:
—Chatman, single, home run
—Austin, two doubles
—Carson Wright, two singles
—Duke Barnett, single
—Barnett, five innings pitched, one earned run, eight strikeouts, no decision