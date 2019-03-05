Donoho opened its baseball season with a 13-3 win over Faith Christian in six innings Tuesday.
Hall Billings was the starting pitcher for Donoho, which hosted the game. He pitched one inning and didn't allow a run. Stone Huie was the starting pitcher for Faith, which dropped to 0-2. Huie pitched three innings and allowed four runs.
Payne Golden helped lead Donoho at the plate with two hits, two walks and three RBIs. Edwin Connell was 2 for 4 and had three RBIs. Faith’s Brodie Sewell was 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.