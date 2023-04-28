Prep baseball: Donoho gets the sweep over Fayetteville in second round

ANNISTON — The Donoho Falcons got a sweep in the second round of the Class 2A baseball playoffs, winning both games Friday over the Fayetteville Wolves in a best-of-3 series.
In the first game, the Falcons beat Fayetteville 6-5 in nine innings before clinching the series with a 4-2 win in the second game.
Donoho has reached the state quarterfinals for the fourth straight tournament, dating back to 2019. The 2020 postseason was canceled because of COVID-19. The Falcons (23-3) will play in the next round against Lindsay Lane, which swept two games from North Sand Mountain on Friday. Fayetteville completed its season at 21-14.
“Two wins is good. It’s good for the team,” Donoho coach Steve Gendron said. “Your other arms that didn’t throw get a week of extra rest. That’s a really good team that we just played there. You know, we’ve been tested these first two weeks.
“I still think that we can do some things better offensively. We’re pitching well, for the most part, our defense has been pretty solid. Two wins, don’t have to come back for Game 3. That’s great.”
With Blake Sewell starting on the mound for the Falcons in Game 1, the Wolves struck first. Zeke Deloach got the game started with a single to right-center before Cayden Roland moved him to second on a sacrifice bunt.
Brady Butler, who got the pitching start for the Wolves, knocked a double into left that was good enough to score Deloach from second. Kai Tubbs moved Butler to third on a ground out to short, then Ethan Jones was able to get Butler home on a single to left. The Wolves grabbed an early 2-0 lead over the home team.
Butler went 2-for-2 with two RBI doubles and two walks in Game 1. Deloach went 1-for-4 with a single, a grounder that resulted in a Donoho error and a run, and he had a stolen base.
In the bottom of the first inning, the Falcons couldn't score, even with Lucas Elliot getting an infield single to short and Peyton Webb getting a single to left.
Elliott went 3-for-4 with three singles, one RBI, and an intentional walk in Game 1. Webb went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, a single, and two intentional walks. Hayes Farrell went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double.
An error by Donoho on a grounder hit by Deloach was enough to score Carter Goins who was courtesy running for catcher Brenton Cantrell who had been walked early in the top of the second.
Fayetteville held a 3-0 lead until Farrell hit a lead off solo home run over the left field fence.
Donoho had a big inning in the bottom of the third. The Falcons scored four runs in the inning, none bigger than Webb’s three-run home run over left to give Donoho a 5-3 lead in Game 1. Elliott hit a single into left that scored Marcus Lawler prior to the homer. Lawler reached on a lead off single to left, and Nic Thompson reached, then scored after a double down the left field line.
“Under pressure, I don’t know, I try to stay loose,” Webb said. “I know people behind me will hit me in, it’s just hit it hard wherever it is.”
The score stayed at 5-3 until Butler got the Wolves within one-run in the top of the fifth. Butler hit a double to left with one out that scored Roland who had reached on a single also to left.
In the top of the sixth, the Wolves tied the game thanks to an RBI single by Marlon Cook to center field with bases loaded. Donoho’s defense held the Wolves to one-run even with bases loaded and only one out in the sixth.
The series opener went into extra innings, and it took until the bottom of the ninth before a team could crack the scoreboard. Lawler hit a lead off grounder to second that resulted in three errors by the Wolves and Lawler getting all the way to third.
Thompson grounded out to short and Lawler held at third as Elliott approached the batter’s box. Elliott and Webb were intentionally walked back-to-back to load up the bases. Sewell then walked on four straight balls to drive home Lawler from third and end Game 1.
Donoho served as the visiting team in the second game, even though it was hosting the game, and the Falcons scored first. Thompson reached on a single to left and eventually scored from third on a wild pitch with one out in the top of the first.
Thompson went 2-for-3 with the single, an RBI double, and was hit by a pitch. Webb and Elliott also had solid outings at the plate for Donoho in Game 2. Webb batted 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run. Elliott went 1-for-3 with a walk, reached on an error, and a single.
After the initial run scored by the Falcons in the top of the first, the game became a pitcher’s duel between Webb for Donoho and Jones for Fayetteville.
“Really, I just wanted to keep doing what I was doing,” Webb said. “I focus a little too much on mechanics, rather than just doing my thing, but I knew I had the defense behind me. Last inning struggled a bit.”
The score held at 1-0 until the top of the fifth when Donoho’s offense erupted for three crucial runs. Lawler led the inning off with a double to left-center. Thompson drove Lawler in on a double that hit off the top of the fence in right-center.
Elliott grounded out to short before Webb hit his second home run of the day. This time in Game 2, it was a two-run blast over left field. The score was 4-0 Donoho heading into the bottom of the fifth.
“Anytime he’s not trying to do too much at the dish, good things are going to happen,” Gendron said of Webb. “When he’s calm, it’s almost like you expect him to hit a missile somewhere, everytime. I’m proud of him, he pitched his tail off, got us the home run in Game 2.
“They threw a nice arm against us, and I thought we competed our tails off which is great to see this time of year.”
The resilient Wolves team did not back down, even after a cold offensive start. Cameron Hammonds walked with one out before Cook hit a grounder to third that ended in an error on Donoho to put runners at first and third.
Deloach hit a hard ground ball single good enough for an RBI that bounced off the foot of Webb. Roland then hit an RBI single to right field to get the Wolves within two as the teams entered the last two innings of the game.
Webb walked two batters and hit a third with nobody out to put the Falcons in a tough spot in the bottom of the sixth. Gendron opted to put Thompson in, even after Thompson got the save in Game 1 as Sewell neared his pitch count.
“Let me first say that Peyton pitched a great game,” Thompson said. “Six innings, it was phenomenal. I knew I had confidence in my team with bases loaded. I had to do a little better pitching, my defense was behind me, I’m just thrilled to be playing another week.”
Cook hit a pop-up to shallow center that led to a sliding catch by Webb. Webb then threw the ball into Elliott at home as the runner broke from third to score. Elliott threw the ball to third, then the ball was thrown to second for what would be ruled an 8-2-5-4 triple play with bases loaded and nobody out.
The Wolves loaded the bases again in the bottom of the seventh, this time with two outs. Thompson struck out Braydon Williams to end the game and clinch the series victory for the Falcons.