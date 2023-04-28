 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Donoho gets the sweep over Fayetteville in second round

donoho v fayetteville - baseball 010 tw.jpg
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

ANNISTON — The Donoho Falcons got a sweep in the second round of the Class 2A baseball playoffs, winning both games Friday over the Fayetteville Wolves in a best-of-3 series.

In the first game, the Falcons beat Fayetteville 6-5 in nine innings before clinching the series with a 4-2 win in the second game.