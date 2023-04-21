Prep baseball: Donoho earns split with Sulligent

The Donoho Falcons did not get an easy draw for the first round of the Class 2A state baseball playoffs. The Sulligent Blue Devils made the trip from Lamar County and split Friday’s series with the Falcons.
In Game 1, Donoho was victorious by a score of 4-3. Sulligent went on to win 7-2 in Game 2 due in large part to more offensive aggression.
“We just got to lock-in tomorrow,” Donoho’s catcher Lucas Elliot said. “Wake up, remember that we’re Donoho. We have something to prove. Moving up a classification might be a little bit of a challenge, but we got to step up and just show that we’re Donoho.”
Blake Sewell threw a complete game and struck out seven Blue Devils to earn the Game 1 victory. Elliot went 3-for-3 at the plate with three singles in the win. Nic Thompson finished 1-for-2 with a single and a walk.
In Game 2, the pitching was not quite as sharp for the Falcons. Peyton Webb got the start on the mound and Marcus Lawler came on in as relief in the bottom of the sixth with the bases loaded. The duo combined to hit five batters and allow seven walks in the loss.
The bats did not get going either in Game 2 for Donoho. Two batters combined for the only four hits of the game. Lawler went 2-for-3 with a double and a single. Kai Cleckler went 2-for-3 with two singles.
“To be honest with you, in both games, we were not very aggressive at the plate,” Donoho coach Steve Gendron said. “They have two nice arms. We knew going into it that they were going to be a good team and they competed their tails off in Game 2. Game 3s are always fun because you never know what’s going to happen.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to play again tomorrow, but we need to be aggressive at the plate top to bottom, one through nine.”
After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the third inning of Game 1, three runs scored in the home half of the third to give Donoho a 3-2 advantage. Elliot scored the first run for the Falcons from third on a passed ball. Hayes Farrell then hit a grounder to short that caused an error on the Blue Devils and scored two more runs for the Falcons.
An insurance run came across thanks to Sewell ripping a line drive into left in the bottom of the fifth to extend Donoho’s lead to 4-2 heading into the final two innings.
Sulligent’s Bryar Dove knocked an RBI single into center field to cut the Falcons’ lead to 4-3 and add runners on first and third with two outs.
In the top of the seventh, Wyatt Sandlin hit what looked to be an RBI single over Donoho’s second baseman Lawler, but Lawler made an incredible leaping catch to record the final out of the game and keep the Blue Devils from scoring the tying run.
“Defense has been fine right now,” Gendron said. “They did a really good job with two strikes, battling, putting the ball in play whereas I don’t think that we did. We’re going to have to do that if we expect to be competitive tomorrow. Put the ball in play man, good stuff happens.”
Sulligent’s Gavin Box also pitched a complete game in the series opener. Box struck out eight Donoho batters in the losing effort.
In Game 2, Donoho batted first and the Falcons struck quickly when Lawler recorded a lead off double down the left field line.
Lawler advanced to third on a Thompson sacrifice bunt to enter prime scoring position. Elliot hit a hard line drive back to Sulligent’s Nate Stiles, who got the start pitching Game 2. Stiles attempted to pick off Lawler at third for a double play to end the inning, but the ball sailed over Blue Devil’s third baseman Brody Clark. Lawler was able to score on the error.
In the bottom half of the first, Sulligent responded with two runs to gain an early 2-1 advantage. The first run came when Sandlin hit a single to left center that scored Box from third. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Hunter Wood knocked another RBI single to left field.
Back-to-back Donoho batters were hit by pitches in the top of the second before Cleckler loaded the bases with a single to right. Sewell then tied the game at 2-2 when another failed pick off at third resulted in a Sulligent error and Sewell getting home safe.
The game held at 2-2 until the bottom of the third when Sulligent added two more runs to gain a 4-2 advantage. Dove led off the inning with a solo home run over the left field fence, then Clark hit an RBI single to right later in the inning.
The bottom of the sixth inning resulted in three runs crossing home for the Blue Devils and gave them a five-run lead that held until the final out in the top of the seventh.
“We got to be clean in the field,” Sulligent coach Jared Pollard said. “We struggled in the first game and early in the second game making the throws and the catches we need to, but we got some more guys that can throw.
“We think that as long as we make the plays we’ll be alright, and get some of the bats going again like they were early on. Smart at the plate, that’s what it takes to win.”
The rubber match between the teams will be played Saturday at 2 p.m. at The Donoho School, weather permitting.