Prep baseball: Donoho earns split with Sulligent

Donoho baseball

Donoho earned a split in its first-round playoff series Friday.

 by Tucker Webb, Daily Home photographer, twebb@dailyhome.com

The Donoho Falcons did not get an easy draw for the first round of the Class 2A state baseball playoffs. The Sulligent Blue Devils made the trip from Lamar County and split Friday’s series with the Falcons.

In Game 1, Donoho was victorious by a score of 4-3. Sulligent went on to win 7-2 in Game 2 due in large part to more offensive aggression.