Prep baseball: Devin Howell goes 5-for-5 in Ohatchee victory

Ohatchee center fielder Devin Howell exploded for five hits and crossed home plate three times as Ohatchee took down Fyffe in a 10-1 road win.
Howell piled up six total bases and logged two RBIs in his 5-for-5 night for Ohatchee (7-5).
Bryce Noah, who was named to the Calhoun County all-tournament team on Wednesday, pitched the first six innings for Ohatchee, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out eight. He walked no batters and threw 76.4 percent strikes (52 out of 68 pitches).
Noah also went 1-for-3 at the plate with two walks and crossed home plate twice.
Xavier Luna pitched the final inning with nine pitches, striking out one.
Will Folsom led the team with four RBIs, going 2-for-4 with a walk. Jake Robertson also had two hits, going 2-for-3 with a walk. Folsom and Robertson each had three total bases.
Aubrey Baker went 2-for-2 with a triple and a single. Blake Dobbins had Fyffe’s third hit and got the lone RBI for the Red Devils.
Ohatchee will host Weaver and Jacksonville on Saturday.