Prep baseball: Devin Howell goes 5-for-5 in Ohatchee victory

Ohatchee center fielder Devin Howell exploded for five hits and crossed home plate three times as Ohatchee took down Fyffe in a 10-1 road win.

Howell piled up six total bases and logged two RBIs in his 5-for-5 night for Ohatchee (7-5).