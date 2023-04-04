 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Curvin has three hits as Pleasant Valley downs Jacksonville

New Baseball teaser

Pleasant Valley defeated Jacksonville 15-8 on Saturday at Henry Farm Park.

Samuel Duncan, Zeke Curvin and Noah Johnson scored for the Raiders in the first inning. Jacksonville answered with three runs in the home half of the first. Jim Ogle singled and scored, Grant Patterson doubled and scored and Jackson Bonner doubled and scored.

