Prep baseball: Curvin has three hits as Pleasant Valley downs Jacksonville

Pleasant Valley defeated Jacksonville 15-8 on Saturday at Henry Farm Park.
Samuel Duncan, Zeke Curvin and Noah Johnson scored for the Raiders in the first inning. Jacksonville answered with three runs in the home half of the first. Jim Ogle singled and scored, Grant Patterson doubled and scored and Jackson Bonner doubled and scored.
John-Garrett Bryant, Duncan, Holt Bentley and Connor George each added a run for Pleasant Valley in the second. The Golden Eagles posted two runs in response as Will Greenwood walked and scored and Ogle singled and scored. The Raiders held a 7-5 advantage after two innings.
Pleasant Valley added five runs in the top of the third as Duncan, Bentley, George, Johnson and Will Underwood each scored. In the bottom of the third, Drew Pridgen and Greenwood scored for the Eagles. Three runs in the fifth completed the scoring for Pleasant Valley. Curvin, George and Braxton Salster accounted for those runs. Jacksonville got its final run in the home half of the seventh inning when Pridgen doubled and later scored for the second time.
Curvin ended the game with three hits, including a double, and a stolen base. Bryant, George, Bentley and Duncan each recorded two hits. George doubled twice and drove in two runs. Bentley had one double. Johnson finished with three RBIs. Underwood and Bryant each had one RBI.
Ogle finished with three singles for Jacksonville. Bonner contributed a double and a single.
Johnson pitched the first two innings. He fanned four and gave up three earned runs. Duncan followed with five innings of relief and allowed two earned runs.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.