Prep baseball: Cole Austin pitches Piedmont past Fayetteville

OXFORD — Piedmont seventh-grader Cole Austin pitched a complete game, fanning three as the Bulldogs downed Fayetteville in a 12-1, five-inning victory Wednesday.
Austin allowed just one earned run on four hits, throwing 68.3 percent of his pitches for strikes (41 of 60).
“I thought he did an excellent job of making them put the ball in play,” Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said. “We made a lot of plays behind him, gave him a lead in the top of the first inning and made him comfortable on the mound.”
Along with Austin’s youth on the mound, Fayetteville countered with freshman Ethan Jones, who started the game for the Wolves and pitched 4⅓ innings.
“I know the score doesn’t really show it, but he pitched a really good game,” Fayetteville coach Collier said.
Added Collier: “He’s been one of our main guys this year. He’s pitched (for) us against a lot of good teams this year. His record isn’t as good as it shows, but it’s going to even out at the end of the year when we start playing a lot of teams at our classification.”
Offensively, the Bulldogs powered to a win with five runs apiece in the first and fourth innings.
Piedmont’s first four batters combined for 10 of the Bulldogs’ 13 hits, with McClane Mohon and Max Hanson racking up three hits and Jack Hayes and Kale Austin posting two.
Hayes led the team with three RBIs, while Austin and Cole Wilson each had two.
Deerman said that Mohan’s play in the leadoff spot served as a catalyst for both five-run innings.
“Both (five-run) innings started with Mohan finding a way to get on base with two strikes,” Deerman said. “He had a big day.”
Kai Tubbs’ line drive single in the bottom of the fourth inning scored Brady Butler for Fayetteville’s lone run of the contest. Jones and Cameron Hammonds had the other two hits for Fayetteville.