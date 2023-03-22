 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Cole Austin pitches Piedmont past Fayetteville

OXFORD — Piedmont seventh-grader Cole Austin pitched a complete game, fanning three as the Bulldogs downed Fayetteville in a 12-1, five-inning victory Wednesday.

Austin allowed just one earned run on four hits, throwing 68.3 percent of his pitches for strikes (41 of 60).