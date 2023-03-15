Prep baseball: Childersburg cruises past Lincoln

LINCOLN — Tyler Pope is the guy with the quick bat and the sneaky-fast glove.
He can flash some leather. He can take hits away, left and right.
The Childersburg High freshman second baseman is a game-changer in the field, as well as in the batter’s box. Pope was playing all out with red clay underneath his fingernails once again Wednesday night as he helped carry Childersburg to a 9-1 rout against the Lincoln Bears in high school baseball action.
“We fielded well. We put the ball in play, and we had some great sticks. We just kept on playing,” Pope said, who went 2-for-4.
Pope and the Tigers had a smashing-good time with 17 hits. That was a half-dozen more than Lincoln. The Bears had a mere five hits on the sometimes sunny, occasionally cool night at the ball yard.
“We came out flat,” Lincoln head coach Colby Coursey said. "Our (batting) approach was not there. We also threw two eighth-grade pitchers, and they left a lot of balls over the middle of the plate."
Right-handed pitcher Nic Catlett was saddled with the loss for the Bears, who are now 11-3. Catlett struck out eight in five innings, but he also gave up five runs on eight hits.
Childersburg senior hurler Trent Twymon garnered the win. He surrendered just one run on three hits in five innings. Twymon struck out seven.
The Tigers' bats did some talking, too. Three Childersburg players — Payton Tanner, Lane Dennis and senior Jordan Mann — each went 3-for-5 in the contest at the Bears' baseball field.
“We cut down on our swings. We tried to hit the ball to center (field),” Tigers coach Taylor Craven said.
Childersburg got the bats going with a Lane Dennis RBI single and a 1-0 Tiger lead in the top of the first inning. Lincoln rallied to tie the game at 1-1 with a Cole East infield run-scoring single in the bottom of the first.
The Bears never lead all evening, however. Childersburg played some small ball, taking a 2-1 lead in the second inning on a Lincoln wild pitch. Sophomore Dawson Towne scored for the Tigers.
Childersburg would then run their lead to 3-1 behind a Payton Tanner RBI double to left field.
And with a Pope double and a Tanner single the Tigers knocked their advantage to 4-1 in the top of the fourth inning. Childersburg scrapped for three additional runs in the fifth, as well, and took a 7-1 advantage.
The Tigers scored on a Bears wild pitch, as well as a Peyton Tanner RBI single and a bases-loaded walk. Sophomore designated hitter Tae Truss also singled in the inning for Childersburg.
Truss and the Tigers did some heavy lifting as they improved to 5-4.
