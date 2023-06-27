Prep baseball: Childersburg baseball position is Donahoo's dream job

CHILDERSBURG — Will Donahoo says he has thought about it and dreamed about it.
CHILDERSBURG — Will Donahoo says he has thought about it and dreamed about it.
What the son of a coach has wanted in the worst way for ages is to become the head baseball skipper for the Childersburg Tigers.
That would be his dream job, and it still is now. The wish has come true for Donahoo, the former all-county right fielder and pitcher for Childersburg.
The 27-year-old has been tabbed as the new head baseball coach at Childersburg High. This comes after four years as a Tigers assistant coach.
He has paid his dues, and he is ready to win with Childersburg. Donahoo was not just another head coaching candidate.
He was No. 1 and hard to deny.
“I was born and raised here at the ball field,” Donahoo said. “Childersburg feels like home. I want to turn this back into a state championship program.”
The Tigers have four state baseball championships to their credit, winning in 1967, 1977, 2004 and 2007. Will Donahoo was a bat boy for the 2007 squad.
His father, Chad Donahoo, was a valued assistant coach for the Tigers that year, too. He served as a Childersburg assistant during 2003-16, which includes two state title runs.
And he will be on his son’s coaching staff now. Will Donahoo has some of his father’s enthusiasm and baseball fundamentals, as well. He also has some of his dad’s baseball charisma.
“This is surreal, and they wanted a home-grown guy,” Will Donahoo said. “I want to give back to the community. We want to return to the 20-win culture. We have a lot of talent, and we expect to compete every day.”
But what about next season for Childersburg baseball in 2024?
“We’re trying to find our edge,” Donahoo said. “We want to win and compete.”
Childersburg expects to crash the state tournament party in Class 3A next spring. The Donahoo-led Tigers are staying in baseball shape this summer, too, with some three-day-a-week practices.
“We’re getting a sweat going,” Donahoo said. “We are benching, squatting, lifting weights and running. We’re building and competing. We have a lot of young talent.”
Childersburg also has four returning starters back from last year’s 14-12 team. The Tigers made it to the second round of the 3A state baseball tournament under then-head coach Taylor Craven.
The Tigers expect even more next season with Will Donahoo and Company.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.
