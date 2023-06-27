 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Prep baseball: Childersburg baseball position is Donahoo's dream job

Childersburg

Childersburg High School graduate Will Dohahoo takes over the reins as head baseball coach at his alma mater. 

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

CHILDERSBURG — Will Donahoo says he has thought about it and dreamed about it.

What the son of a coach has wanted in the worst way for ages is to become the head baseball skipper for the Childersburg Tigers.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.