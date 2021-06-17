Prep baseball: Calhoun will pitch, play outfield at Talladega College

PIEDMONT — Baseball players from smaller high schools usually play multiple positions and play every day, so Piedmont’s Jadon Calhoun should feel right at home at Talladega College.
The senior outfielder/pitcher signed with Tornadoes on Thursday, and he looks forward to continued life as a multi-use player.
“I would definitely enjoy playing the outfield more,” Calhoun said. “That’s where I’ve played most of my life. Of course, I pitched a lot, but I see myself as an outfielder.
“I can use what I have, my speed and my glove work.”
Calhoun starred at Weaver before transferring to Piedmont after the 2018-19 school year. He sat out his junior year because of transfer rules before becoming eligible at Piedmont.
At Piedmont, he stood out as a wide receiver in football and outfielder/pitcher in baseball, helping both teams reach the Class 3A semifinals. He also played basketball, helping the Bulldogs reach the Northeast Regional semifinals.
He set a school record with five triples but gave the Bulldogs a well-rounded game.
He batted .307 with a .497 on-base percentage. He reached base as a hit batsman 17 times and walked 24. He had 29 RBIs, 31 runs, nine doubles and three home runs.
On the mound, he went 8-3 with a 2.79 ERA in 14 appearances, holding opposing batters to a .209 batting average. He struck out 76 batters and walked 24.
“He was one of the most consistent guys we had all year, on the mound and everywhere else,” Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said. “He gave us an arm on the mound, where we knew what we were going to get out of him.”
Calhoun played travel ball for Talladega College coach Marcos Dominguez two years ago, and Dominguez plans to make a him a dual-role player in college.
“He’s an athlete,” Dominguez said. “He can pitch, and he can play really good in the outfield. … When I talked to him, I told him, if he comes to Talladega, I’d want him to be a two-way guy.”