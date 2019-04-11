Donoho senior Hall Billings had a big night on senior night.
Billings hit a three-run home run and picked up the win on the mound, striking out four over two innings as the Falcons defeated Winterboro 17-3 on Thursday.
Jase Alderman added a solo home run for Donoho, and Seth Ford chipped in with two RBIs.
Luke Wheeler took the loss for Winterboro, giving up 10 runs. Wheeler scored two of the Bulldogs’ three runs, and Dontrell Duncan recorded their only hit.
Donoho improved to 11-7 on the season, while Winterboro fell to 9-9-1.