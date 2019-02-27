The Saks Wildcats batted around in the home half of the first inning, scoring four runs, and went on to down visiting Ragland 10-3 Wednesday afternoon.
Ricky Garrett stroked a leadoff double for the Wildcats in the first. Taylor Fields and Jamarius Billingsley each had an RBI single later in the inning.
Ragland got as close as 4-3 after three innings but Saks got three insurance runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Hunter McLeod pitched a seven-inning complete game for Saks, scattering eight hits and allowing two earned runs. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.
Weather permitting, Saks will play at Glencoe today at 4:30 p.m. The Wildcats host Cedar Bluff and Glencoe on Saturday.
Saks’ top performers:
—Jaylen Childs, three singles, two runs
—Fields, two singles, one run, one RBI
—Billingsley, two singles, one RBI
—McLeod, double, two walks, one run, two RBIs
—Caleb Ogle, single, two walks, one run, two RBIs
—Marquel Carlisle, solo home run
Top performer for Ragland:
—Briley Phillips, double, single, two RBIs