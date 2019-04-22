PIEDMONT — It’s never a bad thing when the starting pitcher gives the starting pitcher run support, and Piedmont got plenty of that Monday.
Logan Pruitt drove in five runs in Game 1, and Bryce Walter had an RBI double in Game 2 to back up his solo home run in the first game as Piedmont swept Lamar County 16-1 in five innings and 11-1 in six innings in their first-round Class 3A playoff series at Piedmont.
The Bulldogs (29-7) advanced to the second round and will face Lauderdale County in the playoffs for the third year in a row, this time on the road, starting Friday. Lauderdale County beat Geraldine 19-3 in Game 3 of their first-round series Monday.
Rain impacted both series, which were scheduled to start Friday with winner-take-all third games Saturday. Piedmont’s series with Lamar County saw two postponements.
It means a shorter turnaround for the second-round and less rest for pitchers. Lauderdale County got Games 1 and 2 in Saturday.
“Both my pitchers stayed under a hundred pitches,” Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said. “They’ll have to pitch on three days’ rest on Friday.
“I was hoping to get some other guys in there and get them some work, but, at the same time, Bryce (tendonitis) hadn’t been on the mound in two weeks, so I wanted to run his pitch count up a little bit.”
It helped that Piedmont got its first-round series done in 11 total innings and one day.
“I’ll be fine, and we’ll all be fine,” said Pruitt, who did his 20-minute run after Monday’s games instead of resting a day. “It’s supposed to bring you back a day earlier. If you run, you get all of that lactic acid out.”
Both Piedmont starters helped themselves out Monday
Pruitt hit a two-run single in the first inning of Game 1, and his three-run double made the game go mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth. His five RBIs just about canceled out the six earned runs he gave up from the mound, five in the first two innings.
“I was trying to help myself out and get those runs back,” said Pruitt, who also struck out nine batters while allowing eight hits and two walks. “I didn’t have my best day on the mound.
“Every time I went up to the plate, I was like, ‘I gave up two, so I’ve got to get two at the plate, especially with runners on.”
For the day, Pruitt went 3-for-6 with five RBIs from the eight hole in Piedmont’s lineup.
“That’s not typical for him, but he’s hit the ball very well in spurts,” Deerman said. “You get that out of the eight hole, that’s good.”
Walter, who allowed four hits and no runs in five innings of Game 2, also drove in a run to contribute to an early, run-rule finish. He also went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs in the first game.
He turned a back break into a good one with his solo home run in the first game. Lamar County left fielder Mason Wise misplayed Walter’s high fly down the left-field line in the fourth inning, and it appeared to drop fair, inside the line, behind him. Umpires ruled foul ball.
“It was fair by about 18 inches,” Deerman said.
Walter shrugged it off and turned it into a solo bomb to right-center field.
Piedmont got several strong offensive performances Monday.
T.J. Fairs (broken left radial bone), normally the leadoff hitter, saw his first live pitching in three weeks. Deerman put him in the nine hole to ease him back, and he went 4-for-7 with three runs and four RBIs on the day.
Austin Estes, who moved from the nine hole to the leadoff spot when Fairs got hurt, went 2-for-3 with two runs in the first game.
If they both bat in the same inning, it’s like having two leadoff hitters.
“You’ve got back-to-back guys there who can run, regardless of the order they’re in,” Deerman said. “I felt more comfortable having Estes there this first go-round, until we get T.J. back in the swing of things, and it may be something we stick with.”
Mason Mohon went 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI in the first game. Sean Smith’s two-run triple accounted helped him drive in three runs in the second game.
The Bulldogs hope to bus their offensive momentum to Lauderdale County for their third go-round in three years. Piedmont beat the Tigers in the third round en route to a state runner-up finish in 2017, and Lauderdale County returned the favor on the way to its state-runner-up finish a year ago.
Both series went three games.
“We’re familiar with them, and they’re familiar with us,” Deerman said. “It’s all about who shows up and plays.”