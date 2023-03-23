Prep baseball: Barnes drives in winning run for Alexandria

Alexandria edged visiting Southside 4-3 to open the Class 5A, Area 12 portion of its baseball slate Tuesday. The Valley Cubs scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ty Brown singled with two away, stole second base and scored when Eli Barnes singled. The Panthers coaxed a two-out walk in the top of the seventh but a fly ball to Brown in center field ended the game.
The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the first when leadoff hitter Aaron Johnson singled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Ian Cartwright. In the third, Johnson and Brodie Slaton each walked. Johnson moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a ground-ball out by Cartwright. Aiden Brunner’s double scored Slaton for a 3-0 lead.