Prep baseball: Allen, Wright combine to pitch Alexandria past Piedmont

ALEXANDRIA — Freshman Andrew Allen allowed one hit and one run in four innings. and Wesley Wright allowed no hits over the final three innings as Alexandria beat Piedmont 5-1 on Wednesday.

The game was a rematch of last year's Calhoun County final, which Piedmont won. This year's Calhoun County tournament starts Friday.

Alexandria's top performers:

—Allen, pitched four innings, struck out seven batters

—Wright, struck out four batters in three innings

—Sam Wade, 2-for-3

—Austin West, 2-for-4, double, RBI

—Seth Johnson, 2-for-3, one RBI

—Jake Upton, 1-for-3, two RBIs

—Canyon Mickler, RBI

Piedmont's top performers:

—Austin Estes, 1-for-3, RBI

