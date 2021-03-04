Prep baseball: Allen, Wright combine to pitch Alexandria past Piedmont

ALEXANDRIA — Freshman Andrew Allen allowed one hit and one run in four innings. and Wesley Wright allowed no hits over the final three innings as Alexandria beat Piedmont 5-1 on Wednesday.
The game was a rematch of last year's Calhoun County final, which Piedmont won. This year's Calhoun County tournament starts Friday.
Alexandria's top performers:
—Allen, pitched four innings, struck out seven batters
—Wright, struck out four batters in three innings
—Sam Wade, 2-for-3
—Austin West, 2-for-4, double, RBI
—Seth Johnson, 2-for-3, one RBI
—Jake Upton, 1-for-3, two RBIs
—Canyon Mickler, RBI
Piedmont's top performers:
—Austin Estes, 1-for-3, RBI