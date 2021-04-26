Prep baseball: Alexandria tops John Carroll in Game 3, advances

BIRMINGHAM — Alexandria had the pitching it needed in Game 3 of the Valley Cubs’ first-round Class 5A playoff series at John Carol Catholic on Monday.
Andrew Allen and Ryan Ritchie combined to hold John Carol to five hits and two earned runs, and Alexandria won 6-3 to advance in a game postponed from Saturday because of weather.
The Valley Cubs will play host to Ardmore in a best-of-three second-round series Friday, with the “If” game set for Saturday.
Allen got the start and the win, working 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts. He spread out five hits and walked one batter.
Ritchie retired the final two batters.
"Andrew Allen was outstanding on the mound," Alexandria coach Andy Shaw said. "He got some big strikeouts to get us out of innings.
"Ryan Ritchie came in for the save and caught a line drive ad doubled up the runner at second."
Eli Barnes doubled and drove in three runs for Alexandria, and Sam Wade went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Austin West, who drew a walk-off walk to end Alexandria’s Game2 victory Friday, went 2-for-4 with two runs, and Ian Cartwright drove in a run.
"We kept answering every time they did," Shaw said. "A three-run double by Barnes and a two-out RBI single for Wade were big."