Prep baseball: Alexandria sweeps Sardis

SARDIS — Aaron Johnson’s big day at the plate heled Alexandria sweep a baseball doubleheader from Sardis on Saturday, 3-1 and 13-2.
Johnson went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs and an RBI in the 13-2 victory and 2-for-3 with a run in the Valley Cubs' 3-1 victory.
Wesley Wright pitched a complete game for the 3-1 win, allowing five hits with one earned run. He struck out 12 batters and walked none.
Other top performers for Alexandria on the day:
—Zachary Baskins, 2-for-2, one RBI in the 3-1 win; pitched three scoreless innings while starting the 13-2 victory, allowing two hits with one walk and three strikeouts.
—Evan Snow, 3-for-3, five runs, one RBI in the 13-2 victory.
—Austin West, 1-for-2, double, one run, two RBIs in 13-2 win.
—Ian Cartwright, 3-for-5, four RBIs on the day.
—Deshaun Foster, 1-for-2, double, two runs in 13-2 win.
—Ty Brown, two RBIs.
—Tucker Kilgore, one RBI.
—Ryan Ritchie, pitched 2 2/3 perfect innings with four strikeouts.