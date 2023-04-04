 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Alexandria starts with a double play, keeps pouring it on in win

New Baseball teaser

Alexandria returned from its baseball trip to Mobile on Friday and defeated Jacksonville 10-2 at Henry Farm Park on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles turned a 4-6-3 double play in the top of the first inning then turned a leadoff walk to Will Greenwood, Jim Ogle’s sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly by Grant Patterson into a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first frame.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.