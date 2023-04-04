Prep baseball: Alexandria starts with a double play, keeps pouring it on in win

Alexandria returned from its baseball trip to Mobile on Friday and defeated Jacksonville 10-2 at Henry Farm Park on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles turned a 4-6-3 double play in the top of the first inning then turned a leadoff walk to Will Greenwood, Jim Ogle’s sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly by Grant Patterson into a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first frame.
That lead didn’t last long. In the top of the second, catcher Aiden Brunner coaxed a five-pitch, one-out walk and Deshaun Foster replaced him on the bases. A walk to Eli Barnes and a single by Samuel Henegar loaded the bases. It was station-to-station for a while thereafter.
Seth Johnson walked for an RBI and Foster scored. Evan Snow’s RBI single sent Barnes home. Aaron Johnson’s single scored Henegar. Seth Johnson reached home on Brodie Slaton’s sacrifice fly. Snow scored the fifth run of the inning on a base hit by Ian Cartwright.
The Valley Cubs added to their 5-1 lead with two runs in the fourth. With two down, Slaton walked and Cartwright’s double scored him. Ty Brown’s single scored Cartwright.
Three runs in the fifth inning finished Alexandria’s scoring. Henegar doubled with one out and Seth Johnson singled. Each scored on an infield error. Snow, who reached on the error, touched home on a two-out double by Slaton.
Ogle scored Jacksonville’s second run in the seventh. He reached second base on an outfield error and scored on Ryan Mitchell’s two-out double.
Henegar was 3-for-3 and tallied two runs. Cartwright had two hits and two RBIs. Slaton also drove in two runs.
Jackson Bonner was 2-for-3 for the Eagles with two singles. Drew Pridgen and Cole Guthrie each had one base hit.
Alexandria starter Zach Baskins worked the first five innings and earned the win. He allowed three hits, four walks and one run while striking out two. Henegar surrendered two hits, a walk and an unearned run with two strikeouts over the final two innings.
Greenwood pitched the first four innings for Jacksonville, while allowing seven earned runs.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.