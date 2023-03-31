Prep baseball: Alexandria splits with Class 7A Baker

Alexandria split a doubleheader with Class 7A Baker on Thursday, the final day of the Valley Cubs’ spring break trip to Mobile. Alexandria won the opener 5-3 in eight innings. Baker took the nightcap 5-1.
In the eight-inning affair, outfielder Ian Cartwright sparked the Valley Cubs’ two-run rally with a leadoff double in the extra inning. A base hit by catcher Aiden Brunner moved Cartwright to third and he scored on Ty Brown’s sacrifice fly.
Deshaun Foster, running for Brunner, moved to third on a base hit by Seth Johnson but was out at home trying to score. Johnson stole second and scored an insurance run on a two-out single by Samuel Henegar.
Tripp Patterson, who pitched all eight innings for Alexandria, retired the Hornets in order in the bottom of the eighth. Patterson allowed two earned runs and nine hits but walked only one while striking out two hitters.
Baker took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. The Cubs had five singles and scored three runs in the fourth. Brodie Slaton, Cartwright and Brunner each singled to start the fourth. Brunner’s hit sent Slaton home. Cartwright scored on an error. Foster, again running for Brunner, scored with two down on a single by Henegar. The Hornets knotted the score at 3-3 with an unearned run in the seventh.
Brunner was 4-for-4 with two doubles and two singles. Cartwright and Henegar each had two hits.
In the second game, Baker scored three runs in the third inning and two in the fourth. Alexandria got its run in the fifth. With two away, Evan Snow walked, stole second and scored on Aaron Johnson’s base hit. Brown had two hits, Foster one and Aaron Johnson one.
Starting pitcher Brayden Thacker worked the first four innings and was charged with five runs, just two of them earned. Thacker gave up six hits, walked one and struck out two. Over the final two innings, Cartwright struck out three and walked three.
Alexandria is scheduled to play at Jacksonville on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.