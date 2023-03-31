 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Alexandria splits with Class 7A Baker

New Baseball teaser

Alexandria split a doubleheader with Class 7A Baker on Thursday, the final day of the Valley Cubs’ spring break trip to Mobile. Alexandria won the opener 5-3 in eight innings. Baker took the nightcap 5-1.

In the eight-inning affair, outfielder Ian Cartwright sparked the Valley Cubs’ two-run rally with a leadoff double in the extra inning. A base hit by catcher Aiden Brunner moved Cartwright to third and he scored on Ty Brown’s sacrifice fly.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.