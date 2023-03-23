Prep baseball: Alexandria scores three wins in three games against area foe Southside

GADSDEN — After beating Class 5A, Area 12 foe Southside Tuesday at home 4-3, Alexandria went on the road to clinch two more wins against the Panthers 7-1 and 6-2.
The wins improve the Valley Cubs' Class 5A, Area 12 record to 3-0.
“Three wins in a row against a quality team like Southside,” Alexandria coach Zac Welch said. “It’s a good thing for us where we are in the season. We’re starting to come together a little bit as a team and figure ourselves out offensively, find a little identity about who we are and how we go about our business.
"This was a good week, those three games, again, against a good quality team. Three wins is hard to beat.”
The first game was tight early as Alexandria’s Tripp Patterson threw three scoreless innings, and Southside’s Kutter Johnson threw four innings without allowing a run. Patterson went on to throw a complete game with seven innings pitched, while striking out five and allowing six hits and one earned run.
“I was just trying to get as many outs as possible,” Patterson said. “I knew my team would play good behind me, play good defense. We made plays, just got the hitters. I don’t need to throw around the hitters because I know they’re going to play behind me well.”
Southside scratched the scoreboard first in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Panthers’ Tytan Rich reached first with a single to left. He then stole second and third before Jordan Wood drove him in with a single to right field. Southside took a 1-0 lead into the top of the fifth.
The Southside lead did not last long as the Valley Cubs responded with three runs in the top half of the fifth. Seth Johnson was walked to reach first, then moved to second on a Ty Brown groundout to third.
The out marked the beginning of a two-out rally for the Valley Cubs. Eli Barnes knocked in Johnson from second with a single to right to even the score at one run apiece. Samuel Henager then ripped another single to right to put runners at first and second. A pickoff attempt at second as Barnes threatened to steal resulted in an error and moved Barnes to third. Henager then stole second to put two Valley Cubs in prime scoring position.
Evan Snow knocked in the two runners with a hard-hit double down the right field line. Alexandria left Snow stranded, but the damage was done as the Cubs took a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth.
The Valley Cubs’ defense stymied the Panthers’ offense in the bottom of the inning, which was all the momentum needed to add four runs in the top of the sixth extending their lead to 7-1.
Dylan Rainey came into pitch in sixth for Southside, but his efforts on the mound were not enough to stop the Alexandria offense which again scored all their runs with two outs. Aiden Brunner was hit by a pitch to reach first and begin the two-out rally. Brunner, who was catching for the Valley Cubs, was given a courtesy runner who was Zach Baskins. Baskins stole second before Johnson was walked to have runners at first and second.
Baskins and Johnson advanced bases on another botched pickoff attempt by Southside, moving them to second and third, respectively. Brown then hit an RBI double to deep right center to score both Baskins and Johnson and make the Alexandria lead 5-1. Barnes then hit an RBI single to right to make it 6-1 Valley Cubs.
Henager hit a grounder to short, but another error on Southside scored Barnes to make it 7-1 Alexandria.
Game two provided much of the same for both Alexandria and for Southside. This time, Shelby Houston got the start on the bump for the Panthers and Brayden Thacker started for Alexandria.
Thacker was a third of an inning away from becoming the third Alexandria pitcher to pitch complete against Southside this week, after Andrew Allen threw the entire game Tuesday for the Valley Cubs, and Patterson went the distance Thursday in game one.
Thacker was relieved by closer Ian Cartwright in the bottom of the seventh with bases loaded and two outs. Cartwright struck out Tytan Rich to secure the 6-2 victory.
Offensively, the runs were more dispersed in game two for the Valley Cubs. A scoreless first inning for both squads was quickly flipped in the top of the second when Alexandria scored twice. An error by Southside on a Baskins bunt scored Brown from second after he reached on a leadoff grounder to third.
The second run of the inning came when Hanager ripped a hard ground-ball single to center field. Barnes scored from second after reaching on a dropped fly ball to shallow left. The Valley Cubs led 2-0 after the second inning.
Alexandria scored another two runs in the top of the third. Baskins hit a single to left field to score Brodie Shelton who reached base by being hit by a pitch. Barnes then scored the second run of the inning on an error on a failed pickoff play by Southside. Alexandria led 4-0 after three innings.
“Us personally, we really try to take advantage when people give us stuff because those are just free things we can use to our advantage,” Welch said. “Sometimes you got to win with nobody giving you anything, so you got to be ready to do that too. Every game’s a little bit different, you got to figure out a way to win.”
The top of the fifth inning saw another Valley Cubs run come home. Barnes scored from third on a sacrifice fly from Snow. The Panthers did respond in the bottom half of the sixth, however, showing they still had some fight in them.
Johnson drove two-runs home on a ground ball single to right field. The runs cut the Valley Cubs’ lead to 5-2 heading into the final inning.
The top of the seventh inning brought home an insurance run for Alexandria as Snow dropped a single into shallow center to score Brown.
“I’ve been hitting them right to them here lately in some of these games,” Snow said. “To have confidence going up there, I don’t need to get in my head in my at-bats. If I hit them good right at them, props to them for catching the ball, so I just go out there with confidence.”