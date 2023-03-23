 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Alexandria scores three wins in three games against area foe Southside

New Baseball teaser

GADSDEN — After beating Class 5A, Area 12 foe Southside Tuesday at home 4-3, Alexandria went on the road to clinch two more wins against the Panthers 7-1 and 6-2.

The wins improve the Valley Cubs' Class 5A, Area 12 record to 3-0.