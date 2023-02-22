 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Alexandria scores in bottom of seventh to beat Jacksonville

Alexandria pushed across the game’s only run in the home half of the seventh inning to defeat visiting Jacksonville 1-0 Tuesday.

Samuel Henegar was hit by a pitch to start the inning. With cleanup hitter Ian Cartwright up, Henegar moved to second base on a wild pitch. After Cartwright lined out to center field, Brodie Slaton singled up the middle on an 0-2 pitch. When the ball rolled into center field, Henegar scored from second.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.