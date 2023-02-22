Prep baseball: Alexandria scores in bottom of seventh to beat Jacksonville

Alexandria pushed across the game’s only run in the home half of the seventh inning to defeat visiting Jacksonville 1-0 Tuesday.
Samuel Henegar was hit by a pitch to start the inning. With cleanup hitter Ian Cartwright up, Henegar moved to second base on a wild pitch. After Cartwright lined out to center field, Brodie Slaton singled up the middle on an 0-2 pitch. When the ball rolled into center field, Henegar scored from second.
Slaton’s single was just the second hit of the game for the Valley Cubs (2-0). Catcher Tucker Kilgore had singled with two away in the fifth.
Henegar’s run ended an impressive pitcher’s duel. Andrew Allen started for Alexandria and worked the first five innings. Allen did not allow a hit. He recorded 11 strikeouts and walked one. Clay Bridges followed Allen to the mound for Alexandria and was the winning pitcher. He gave up one hit and struck out one in two innings.
Jacksonville starter Grant Patterson tossed four no-hit innings with one strikeout and one walk.
Ryan Mitchell finished the game for the Eagles. He was charged with two hits and one run in 2⅓ innings. Mitchell fanned three.
Mitchell batted second and had Jacksonville’s lone hit. He opened the top of the seventh with a hard-hit ball down the third base line. After an Alexandria fielder knocked the ball down it rolled away but not far enough to prevent Mitchell being thrown out at second base as he tried to stretch a single into a double. Bradyn Loggins walked with one out in the third for Jacksonville’s only other base runner.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.