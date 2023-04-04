 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Alexandria’s Allen pitches no-hitter against Lincoln

LINCOLN — If they could do it over again, the Lincoln Golden Bears would change a few things.

They didn’t particularly like anything about their Class 5A, Area 12 baseball opener on Tuesday afternoon. Not only did Lincoln lose the game 7-0 to Alexandria, the Bears also got no-hit by the Valley Cubs’ junior right-handed pitcher Andrew Allen.

