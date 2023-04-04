Prep baseball: Alexandria’s Allen pitches no-hitter against Lincoln

LINCOLN — If they could do it over again, the Lincoln Golden Bears would change a few things.
They didn’t particularly like anything about their Class 5A, Area 12 baseball opener on Tuesday afternoon. Not only did Lincoln lose the game 7-0 to Alexandria, the Bears also got no-hit by the Valley Cubs’ junior right-handed pitcher Andrew Allen.
The Lincoln batters do have regrets.
“We were too patient instead of being aggressive,” Bears center fielder Gavin Hobbs said.
Lincoln only had two base runners all afternoon against the 6-foot-0 Allen and the Valley Cubs. Sophomore Cole East of Lincoln got onboard with a walk in the bottom of the second. Another Bears 10th-grader, Carson Perez, also reached base on a fielder’s choice in the same inning.
“The Alexandria pitcher wasn’t overpowering, but he was hard to beat,” the 6-2, 215-pound Hobbs said. “He was hitting the outside corner.”
Allen did more than that for the third-ranked Alexandria baseball team. In his seven innings on the hill, Allen struck out 12, walked one and earned his first no-hitter.
He is 6-0 on the season now with a pancake-like earned run average of 1.05.
“I didn’t have my best stuff, but I adjusted,” Allen said. “I pounded the zone, and Lincoln couldn’t hit it. I threw my curveball, and my two-seam and four-seam fastballs. I had the competitive edge.”
The closest thing to a hit for the Golden Bears was a sinking line drive slugged to left field by Lincoln eighth-grader Parks Woodruff, the multi-gifted one. But the ball did not fall, and Alexandria ended up outhitting Lincoln, 8-0.
“We barreled the ball, and we gritted ourselves through,” Valley Cubs head baseball coach Zac Welch said. "Lincoln is a good, scrappy team, and they have talent. They are going to be good.”
The Bears are 14-12, including 0-1 in Area 12. Alexandria is a fish of a different flavor.
On the other baseball avenue, the Valley Cubs are 14-5 on the season, and they have a very perfect record of 3-0 in the area.
“Alexandria kept us off balance,” Lincoln coach Colby Coursey said. “Allen mixed his pitches, and we needed to be more consistent.”
The Valley Cubs did a little mishing and mashing of the ball, too. Lincoln senior right-handed pitcher Caden Newell absorbed the loss. He served up seven runs on seven hits in five innings.
Newell walked four and struck out two batters.
And the Valley Cubs had a 6-0 lead by the conclusion of the fourth inning. Alexandria’s Eli Barnes and Aiden Bruiner had RBI singles, as did Valley Cubs junior Ty Brown.
Alexandria also scored on a Lincoln wild pitch in the top of the fourth inning.
“We don’t want to lose to anybody,” Valley Cubs pitcher Andrew Allen said.
The top defensive play of the afternoon was made by Lincoln right fielder Parks Woodruff on his sliding catch in the top of the fourth inning. Woodruff took a single away from Bruiner on a low line drive.
Woodruff had a grass stain on his baseball jersey as proof of that head-first defensive play.
