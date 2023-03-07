 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Alexandria roars into county championship game

OXFORD — The Johnson twins combined to go 7-for-8 with eight RBIs to lift second-seeded Alexandria to a 22-3 blowout of sixth-seeded Donoho and punch the Valley Cubs’ ticket to the Calhoun County baseball tournament championship game.

“That’s kind of the days you dream of playing in when you’re a kid, and that was a fun one all the way around,” Alexandria coach Zac Welch said.  