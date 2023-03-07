Prep baseball: Alexandria roars into county championship game

OXFORD — The Johnson twins combined to go 7-for-8 with eight RBIs to lift second-seeded Alexandria to a 22-3 blowout of sixth-seeded Donoho and punch the Valley Cubs’ ticket to the Calhoun County baseball tournament championship game.
“That’s kind of the days you dream of playing in when you’re a kid, and that was a fun one all the way around,” Alexandria coach Zac Welch said.
Leadoff hitter Aaron Johnson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs while Seth Johnson, who batted ninth, went 4-for-4 with five RBIs.
Aaron Johnson crossed home a game-high four times.
Seth Johnson, along with Eli Barnes and Evan Snow, each scored three times.
Ty Brown’s RBI triple to the warning track and Evan Snow’s sacrifice fly put the Valley Cubs ahead 4-0 early.
After scoring none in the second inning, Alexandria scored six in the third inning and 12 in the fourth.
“Tonight was good. Some things came together,” Welch said. “I was really happy with the guys’ approaches. It started early on. Ty Brown had a great at bat that he hit off the wall to right field, and we just went from there.”
Andrew Allen pitched the full five innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs while striking out nine. He walked no batters.
Lucas Elliot led the Falcons with a 2-for-2 day. Kai Cleckler and William Hayes Farrell each had an RBI.
“I told the guys that if we’re going to be in the game, we’ve got to be aggressive offensively,” Donoho coach Steve Gendron said. “The scoreboard didn’t really dictate it, but we hit the ball well. You know, they had a good guy on the mound. He’s pounding the zone and I thought some of our guys who are young guys did some really nice things.”
Alexandria is scheduled to take on top-seeded Oxford at Jacksonville State’s Jim Case Stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m. Oxford advanced with a 10-0 win over third-seeded Jacksonville.