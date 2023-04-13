Prep baseball: Alexandria rallies to beat Cookeville (Tenn.)

Alexandria picked up its second consecutive baseball win over Cookeville (Tenn.) on Thursday, this one by an 8-7 score. The Valley Cubs trailed 7-6 after five innings. In the home half of the six, Deshaun Foster stroked a leadoff double, moved to third base on Aaron Johnson’s sacrifice bunt and scored the tying run on a one-out single by Brodie Slaton. In the top of the seventh, Alexandria pitcher Zach Baskins stranded the potential go-ahead run at third by ending the inning with a strikeout.
Eli Barnes opened the Cubs’ seventh with a double. With two away, pinch runner Caleb Folsom scored the winning run when Slaton reached on an infield error. Barnes, Slaton, Seth Johnson, Ty Brown and Samuel Henegar each had two hits for Alexandria. Slaton and Aaron Johnson each drove in two runs.