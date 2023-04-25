 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Alexandria pitchers set to take on ‘very dangerous’ Arab lineup

alexandria v jasper - baseball playoffs 001 tw.jpg

Scenes from the Class 5A baseball playoff series between Alexandria and Jasper on Friday. Alexandria won both games (3-0, 13-5) to advance into round two next week.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Things went pretty much as expected in the first game of Alexandria’s sweep of Jasper on Friday. Andrew Allen pitched a shutout, fanned eight, walked one and the Valley Cubs won 3-0.

Not so much to start the second game when dependable Tripp Patterson allowed two runs in the first and two runs in the second and Alexandria trailed by three runs. Then the world righted itself as Patterson tossed three consecutive scoreless innings and the Cubs asserted themselves at the plate.

