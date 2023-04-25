Prep baseball: Alexandria pitchers set to take on ‘very dangerous’ Arab lineup

Things went pretty much as expected in the first game of Alexandria’s sweep of Jasper on Friday. Andrew Allen pitched a shutout, fanned eight, walked one and the Valley Cubs won 3-0.
Not so much to start the second game when dependable Tripp Patterson allowed two runs in the first and two runs in the second and Alexandria trailed by three runs. Then the world righted itself as Patterson tossed three consecutive scoreless innings and the Cubs asserted themselves at the plate.
Top of the order guys Aaron Johnson and Brodie Slaton each found a way to get on base four times. The middle of the order delivered seven RBIs as designated hitter Aiden Brunner hit a three-run bomb from the 5 hole. Clean-up man Samuel Henegar had a two-run double and Ian Cartwright had two RBIs on a sacrifice fly and a base hit. The next three hitters below Brunner accounted for four more runs and the Cubs won 13-5.
“I was happy with how Tripp and the whole team responded to being down,” Alexandria head coach Zac Welch said Tuesday morning. “The reaction could have been much worse.”
Alexandria (28-5) opens a three-game series at Arab starting Friday. Welch described Arab’s lineup as “very dangerous top to bottom.”
In their doubleheader sweep of Moody (6-3 and 7-3) on Thursday, the Knights started seven seniors in the field. Senior pitcher Blake Moon struck out nine and didn’t allow a walk over seven innings in the first game.
In the nightcap, senior pitcher Brody McCain fanned 11 and walked one in seven innings. Senior catcher Weslee Staton and senior Dakota NeSmith, who played first base in one game and third in the other, each had a two-run home run in the opening win.
“They have three really good arms. McCain and NeSmith are good. The lefty Moon is a good one, too,” Welch said. “They play clean and have fun. I think it will be a really good series.”
Arab is coached by Chad Hudson. In nine seasons at White Plains, Hudson coached five teams to the playoffs before leaving for Arab after the 2015 season. He coached Saks to the 2003 Calhoun County tournament championship.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.