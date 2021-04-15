Prep baseball: Alexandria looks to improve after St. Clair County clinches area

ALEXANDRIA — The good news for Alexandria’s baseball team after this week’s disappointing series with St. Clair County?
There’s still baseball to be played. Playoff baseball to be played, and a week to get ready.
St. Clair County broke open the decisive Game 2 of their Class 5A, Area 11 series with a three-run fifth inning and beat Alexandria 7-2 on Thursday at Alexandria.
St. Clair County clinched the area title, and Alexandria will go on the road as an area runner-up to open the playoffs. The Valley Cubs (18-12) will open their first-round series at John Carroll a week from today.
The Saints beat Alexandria 10-2 on Tuesday, and Thursday’s game clinched the best-of-3 series. St. Clair County’s team celebrated and posed for pictures after Thursday’s game.
“They were a better team than us,” Alexandria coach Andy Shaw said. “They hit it when it mattered and did a great job on the mound and made all of the plays.
“They got leadoff guys on and scored runners when they needed to. They just played a complete game.”
The Valley Cubs matched the Saints run for run through the first three innings.
Will Keenum’s RBI single put St. Clair County up 1-0 in the first inning, but Jake Upton’s double tied it in the second.
Sawyer Motes’ run-scoring single put the Saints back up, 2-1, in the third, but Zachary Baskins’ fielder’s choice plated Sam Wade, who reached base as a hit batsman to tie it in the bottom of the third.
Alexandria starter Wesley Wright and St. Clair County counterpart Jackson Bryant put up zeroes in the fourth, but Jackson Lindsey walked to lead off the Saints’ fifth and moved on Bryant’s sacrifice bunt.
Motes reached on an error and Luke Fondren walked ahead of Keenum’s two-run single, and Dalton Birchfield’s fielder’s choice brought home the third run for a 5-2 St. Clair County lead.
The Saints added a run apiece in the sixth and seventh innings, on Bryant’s double and Birchfield’s single.
Alexandria finished with two errors, both resulting in base runners that eventually scored.
“All around, we need to get better,” Wright said. “I didn’t throw a lot of strikes today, and we didn’t catch them all, but we definitely need to improve.”
The Valley Cubs also mounted five hits. Their best threat after St. Clair County took the lead for good came when Wade and Austin West singled to start the Alexandria fifth. Baskins hit a shallow fly ball, and St. Clair County second baseman Garrett Whitehead snagged Ian Cartwright’s line drive before stepping on second base for an unassisted double play.
“It was a team effort,” Shaw said. “We’ve just got to do better. The main thing is, we’re not competing at the plate very well.
“We’ve got to find some answers.”