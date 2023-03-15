Prep baseball: Alexandria leads the whole way in Tuesday win at Westbrook Christian

Alexandria never ran away and hid from Westbrook Christian at Rainbow City on Tuesday but the Valley Cubs led from start to finish in earning a 4-2 victory over the Warriors.
Senior Aaron Johnson, Alexandria’s leadoff batter, reached first on an infield error in the top of first. Brodie Slaton’s sacrifice bunt moved Johnson to second and he advanced to third on a single by Ian Cartwright. With clean-up hitter Aiden Brunner batting, Cartwright got to second on a wild pitch. Brunner then singled on a 2-1 pitch to drive in both Johnson and Cartwright.
Ahead 2-0, Samuel Henegar and Seth Johnson started Alexandria’s second inning with back-to-back singles. Aaron Johnson coaxed a two-out walk to load the bases, and Henegar scored on an infield error for a 3-0 lead. Westbrook Christian made it 3-1 with a run in the bottom of the third inning.
Evan Snow doubled with one out in the top of the fourth. Slaton’s two-out base hit plated Snow. The Warriors added an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth.
The Cubs left the bases loaded in the sixth and again in the seventh. Slaton and Henegar each had two hits for the Valley Cubs.
Brayden Thacker pitched the first 5⅔ innings for Alexandria and earned the win. He struck out five, walked one, gave up six hits and surrendered one earned run. In relief, Cartwright got a strikeout to end the sixth. Cartwright followed with a scoreless inning in the seventh to earn a save. He allowed a hit, a walk and struck out two.
