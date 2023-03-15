 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Alexandria leads the whole way in Tuesday win at Westbrook Christian

Alexandria High School Teaser

Alexandria High School.

 Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

Alexandria never ran away and hid from Westbrook Christian at Rainbow City on Tuesday but the Valley Cubs led from start to finish in earning a 4-2 victory over the Warriors.

Senior Aaron Johnson, Alexandria’s leadoff batter, reached first on an infield error in the top of first. Brodie Slaton’s sacrifice bunt moved Johnson to second and he advanced to third on a single by Ian Cartwright. With clean-up hitter Aiden Brunner batting, Cartwright got to second on a wild pitch. Brunner then singled on a 2-1 pitch to drive in both Johnson and Cartwright.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.