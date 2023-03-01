Prep baseball: Alexandria, JCA score wins

Alexandria broke open a pitchers’ duel with a tie-breaking run in the top of the sixth inning and four insurance runs in the seventh and defeated Gadsden City 6-1 in Gadsden on Tuesday.
Alexandria’s Tripp Patterson and Gadsden City’s Jordan Nowell each allowed two hits over four innings. Patterson recorded six strikeouts and did not walk a batter. The Titans got an unearned run in the fourth against Patterson when the first two hitters reached on errors.
Andrew Allen worked the final three innings in relief of Patterson and was the winning pitcher. Allen allowed one hit and walked one. He fanned seven, including the final three batters of the game.
Alexandria got a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Samuel Henegar singled and advanced all the way to third on an outfield error. Henegar scored when Ty Brown grounded out to first base. The Valley Cubs claimed a 2-1 lead in the sixth. Brodie Slaton opened the inning with a base hit and later scored on Henegar’s two-out triple.
The Cubs added four insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Zach Baskins led off with a single and Evan Snow bunted for a base hit. With one away, Eli Barnes walked to load the bases. Slaton’s infield hit scored Baskins.
Snow reached home on Aiden Brunner’s sacrifice fly to center field. Clean-up hitter Ian Cartwright’s two-run single sent Barnes and Slaton home and finished the scoring. Slaton and Henegar each went 2-for-4 and Snow was 2-for-3.
Jacksonville Christian 11, Wellborn 1: Playing at Wellborn on Tuesday, Jacksonville Christian made good use of its 13 hits and defeated the Panthers 11-1 in six innings.
Noah Lee belted a home run, singled and knocked in three runs. Winning pitcher Cam Moses aided his own cause with a double, a single and three RBIs. Travis Barnhill mashed a triple and a double and had two RBIs.
Tyler Doggrell and Bryson Dowdey each singled twice and walked one time in four at-bats. Hunter Brown doubled and drove in one run. Elijah Martin and Deon Dupree each singled.
Moses worked the first five innings. He struck out nine, gave up one hit and walked two. Barnhill
Pitched the sixth and fanned one as JCA improved to 2-1.
Jacksonville Christian’s next will be Friday at 6:30 p.m. against White Plains in the Calhoun County baseball tournament. JCA is the No. 9 seed and White Plains is seeded eighth. The game is scheduled for Choccolocco Park’s Signature Field.
Pell City 9, Piedmont 3: At Pell City on Tuesday, the Bulldogs led 3-1 after three innings. Pell City batted around and scored five runs in the fourth. In the fifth, eight Panthers batted and three scored.
In the top of the first, Piedmont’s Max Hanson singled and scored on a groundball out to the right side of the infield by McClane Mohon. The Bulldogs left the bases loaded in the second.
In the third, Mohon and cleanup hitter Jake Austin each walked, and Jonah Pike was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two away. Mohon scored on a wild pitch before Kale Austin’s single got Jake Austin home. Trevor Pike singled twice in three at-bats to lead Piedmont at the plate.
