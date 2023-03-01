 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Alexandria, JCA score wins

Baseball teaser

Alexandria broke open a pitchers’ duel with a tie-breaking run in the top of the sixth inning and four insurance runs in the seventh and defeated Gadsden City 6-1 in Gadsden on Tuesday.

Alexandria’s Tripp Patterson and Gadsden City’s Jordan Nowell each allowed two hits over four innings. Patterson recorded six strikeouts and did not walk a batter. The Titans got an unearned run in the fourth against Patterson when the first two hitters reached on errors.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.