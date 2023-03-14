 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Alexandria beats Mortimer Jordan twice and Westbrook Christian once

No. 2-seeded Alexandria prepared for Wednesday night’s Calhoun County baseball tournament face-off with top-seeded Oxford by sweeping a Friday doubleheader from Mortimer Jordan and winning a single game from Westbrook Christian on Saturday.

The tournament championship game will start at 6 p.m. at Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.

