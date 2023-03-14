Prep baseball: Alexandria beats Mortimer Jordan twice and Westbrook Christian once

No. 2-seeded Alexandria prepared for Wednesday night’s Calhoun County baseball tournament face-off with top-seeded Oxford by sweeping a Friday doubleheader from Mortimer Jordan and winning a single game from Westbrook Christian on Saturday.
The tournament championship game will start at 6 p.m. at Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
Alexandria defeated Mortimer Jordan 3-1 in Friday’s opener and 8-2 in the late game. The Cubs’ Tripp Patterson hurled a seven-inning complete game in the first game, allowing only an unearned run. Patterson fanned seven, walked one and scattered four hits. He became the first Cub to go a full seven innings.
The Valley Cubs scored three runs without getting a hit. Aaron Johnson was hit by a pitch to start the game and eventually scored on wild pitch for a 1-0 first-inning lead.
In the second, Alexandria added two runs for a 3-0 lead. Samuel Henegar walked. Seth Johnson and Aaron Johnson each reached on an error. Henegar scored when Aaron Johnson reached first and Seth Johnson moved to third on the same miscue. From third, Seth Johnson scored on a passed ball.
Alexandria took the nightcap 8-2 behind five innings of four-hit baseball from starter Zach Baskins. Baskins allowed only one unearned run while fanning three and walking four. Ian Cartwright pitched the final two innings, struck out two, walked two and allowed one hit and one earned run.
Henegar doubled twice in three at-bats and had two RBIs. Cartwright was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Tucker Kilgore doubled in two at-bats.
Deshaun Foster, Aaron Johnson, Seth Johnson, Slaton and Brown each singled. Slaton scored one run and drove in another. Aaron Johnson scored twice. Seth Johnson, Foster, Brunner, Cartwright and Brown each scored once.
The Cubs hosted Westbrook Christian on Saturday and won 7-4.
Foster, Brunner and Aaron Johnson each had two RBIs in support of starting pitcher Clay Bridges. Foster had a solo home run in the third inning and knocked in a second run in the fourth. Brunner blasted a two-run homer in the fourth and Aaron Johnson doubled home two runs in the sixth.
Eli Barnes, 2-for-3 for the day, tripled and scored in the fourth when Foster reached on catcher’s interference. Barnes and Seth Johnson each scored on Aaron Johnson’s sixth-inning double.
Bridges worked the first five innings and was the winning pitcher. He struck out three and allowed three earned runs. Snow surrendered an unearned run in the sixth and had one strikeout. Allen struck out two in the seventh and earned a save.
