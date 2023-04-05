Prep baseball: AHSAA recognizes Oxford's Johnson, Munford's Smith

Oxford infielder Carter Johnson and Munford pitcher Tanner Smith drew top honors in the AHSAA baseball spotlight, which is released weekly.
Johnson, a junior, tied a state record with three triples as Oxford beat Hortonville (Wisc.) 8-0 last week. He also scored three runs and drove in one. Johnson has committed to play at Alabama.
According to the AHSAA, Johnson's three triples were the first to be reported in a state high school baseball game since 2012. Five others had tripled three times in an AHSAA baseball game:
—Winfield’s Hagen Stovall accomplished the feat in a 16-6 win over Red Bay in 2012.
—Madison Academy’s Kyle Mayes had three triples in a 2005 game
—Desmond Fields of West End had three in a 2004 game
—Future Auburn University and NFL standout tight end Fred Baxter had three triples against Pleasant Grove in a playoff game in 1987.
—Mike Martin had three triples for Minor in a regular-season game in 1987.
As mentioned in the AHSAA spotlight, Johnson wasn't the only player in the Oxford win to triple. Teammate Hayes Harrison also tripled to drive in three runs. He also had two other hits in the victory. In addition, Harrison had a two-out, seventh-inning grand slam on a 3-2 count to beat Pell City 7-3.
According to the AHSAA spotlight report, Johnson's accomplishment edged out Smith, a Munford senior pitcher, for top honors.
Smith pitched back-to-back five-inning perfect games, both of which came against Talladega last week. The first came when he beat the Tigers 22-0 on Tuesday, while striking out nine of the 15 batters he faced. He threw only 45 pitches.
On Thursday, he struck out 10 of the 15 batters in a 24-0 victory, throwing only 47 pitches. Of his 92 total pitches, 79 were strikes.
Donoho's Peyton Webb and Piedmont's Max Hanson were mentioned among other performances of note last week
Webb slugged two home runs in the Falcons’ 8-2 win over Faith Christian to set the school’s career home run record with 13. He drove in three runs for Donoho. Teammates Lucas Elliott and Nic Thompson also homered in the victory.
Hanson had three hits with a double, an RBI and three runs scored as the Bulldogs beat Hokes Bluff 9-3. Teammate Jack Hayes also had a double and single and three RBIs.