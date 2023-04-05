 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: AHSAA recognizes Oxford's Johnson, Munford's Smith

Oxford's Carter Johnson, left, and Munford's Tanner Smith were recognized by the AHSAA.

 Daily Home photo

Oxford infielder Carter Johnson and Munford pitcher Tanner Smith drew top honors in the AHSAA baseball spotlight, which is released weekly.

Johnson, a junior, tied a state record with three triples as Oxford beat Hortonville (Wisc.) 8-0 last week. He also scored three runs and drove in one. Johnson has committed to play at Alabama.