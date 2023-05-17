 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: After finishing 2022 as runner-up, Etowah gets its state crown

Etowah

Etowah wins its first state baseball title since 1996.

 Preston Odam, The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — The Etowah Blue Devils went all the way to the state finals last year before losing.

This time, they did one better. The Blue Devils took down UMS Wright in two games to win the Class 4A state baseball championship.