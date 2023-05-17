Prep baseball: After finishing 2022 as runner-up, Etowah gets its state crown

JACKSONVILLE — The Etowah Blue Devils went all the way to the state finals last year before losing.
This time, they did one better. The Blue Devils took down UMS Wright in two games to win the Class 4A state baseball championship.
Etowah won Game 1 on Tuesday 6-1 and then clinched the championship with a 5-1 win Wednesday over the Bulldogs. Etowah was runner-up to Mobile Christian in 2022.
“These guys bought in from day one,” Etowah coach Blake Bone said. “They’ve worked, worked, worked, worked. I think you’ve always heard that hard work pays off, but it did for these guys. They never complained, not too much anyway.
“We demand a lot, we ask them to do a lot, and I feel like they’re so deserving of this opportunity to win a state championship. Just unbelievably proud for what they’ve accomplished.”
Etowah (30-11) has its first baseball state championship since 1996. This is the Blue Devils’ fourth championship with the other two coming in 1985 and 1987.
Etowah’s Jameson Scissum was awarded the MVP of the championship series. In Game 2, Scissum went 1-for-2 with an RBI and he scored once. Hunter Humphries went 2-for-4 with one RBI.
“I just feel this is way more special because going through that tough loss just made us work even harder in the weight room at 6-7 in the morning,” Scissum said. “Practices until 8 o’clock at night, it just brought us closer together. Adversity, we faced it all year and the ability just to overcome it, it just makes this feel so much more sweeter.”
Caleb Freeman threw a complete game in the win. Freeman threw seven innings, struck out six, walked four, and gave up one run on seven hits.
“After last year, after the big loss and everything that happened we had one thing on our mind and it was a revenge tour,” Freeman said. “We wasn’t going to take nothing less than what we did today. That was the only goal we had all-year was to get here and win the state championship.
“We worked hard for it everyday, and that’s what happened.”
UMS-Wright scored first in the top of the second. Ty Waters reached on a double to left center, then he was driven in by Parker Barraza who singled to center. The Bulldogs held a 1-0 lead until the bottom of the fourth.
Momentum shifted in the home half of the fourth as Etowah loaded the bases with zero outs. Briggs Freeman hit a sacrifice fly into shallow right to tie the game at 1-1.
Conner Dingler came in as a pinch-hitter after the sacrifice fly. The sophomore singled to center to score two more runs to give the Blue Devils a 3-1 lead.
Etowah added a run in the bottom of the fifth Scissum hit a sacrifice fly to right that was enough to score Caleb Freeman for a 4-1 advantage. The Blue Devils then added another insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to essentially seal the win.
Humphries hit an RBI double in the sixth for the final run of the game.