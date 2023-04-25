 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: After big series win, Donoho ready for 'well-coached' Fayetteville

donoho v sulligent - baseball playoffs 005 tw.jpg

Scenes from the Class 2A baseball playoff series between Donoho and Sulligent on Friday. Donoho won game one 4-3, Sulligent won game two 7-2 to force game three on Saturday at 2:00.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

After winning the winner-take-all game against Sulligent in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs, Donoho takes on the tall task ahead with its second-round matchup against Fayetteville.

Donoho coach Steve Gendron, who led Donoho to a 19-2 regular season, said that the staff at Fayetteville has made the team very successful in fundamentals.