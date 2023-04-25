Prep baseball: After big series win, Donoho ready for 'well-coached' Fayetteville

After winning the winner-take-all game against Sulligent in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs, Donoho takes on the tall task ahead with its second-round matchup against Fayetteville.
Donoho coach Steve Gendron, who led Donoho to a 19-2 regular season, said that the staff at Fayetteville has made the team very successful in fundamentals.
“I know they’re going to be a well-coached team,” Gendron said. “We’ve played against them in the past, they had a different head coach, it’s probably been three years. I know they’re going to be well-coached. They’re going to be fundamental and know how to play the game.”
Fayetteville will be led by first-year head coach Matt Collier, who previously coached at Lincoln for three seasons. On his staff is former Childersburg head coach Josh Podoris, who led Childersburg to the program’s most wins in seven seasons in 2021.
The staff led the Wolves to a sweep of Mars Hill Bible, ranked sixth in 2A by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, in the first round by scores of 5-1 and 10-7.
Gendron said that while the team has a lot of work to do on baserunning and bunting, he was happy with the team’s ability to bounce back mentally in game three and hold its own against good pitching.
“It was encouraging that we faced a couple of good arms early in the playoffs,” Gendron said. “We held our own against them and we competed very nicely. It was encouraging to see how we were kind of defeated mentally in game two, and then we bounced back for game three like nothing had happened the day before.”
One player that was a big part of the Falcons’ playoff series win was Blake Sewell, who pitched a complete game in Game 1 and hit a late home run in the rubber match.
“He pitched his tail off in game one,” Gendron said. “He hit the ball great in all three games, had a big three-run home run in game three that kind of put it out of reach. Blake’s been a guy that we’ve relied on and I think he had a very nice series.”
Gendron also bragged about shortstop Nic Thompson, who also hit a home run in the third game of the series as his bat and glove came to life.
“He struggled a little bit offensively, but he made some of the best plays of the year at shortstop in each game,” Gendron said. “In game three, he had a big, three-run home run to kind of get things going for us.”
Brady Butler played a large part in the Wolves’ playoff success, pitching the first game of Fayetteville’s two-game sweep, allowing seven hits and one earned run while striking out one. The pitcher also hit a double in the three-hole during game one.
During the second game, he caught for starter Ethan Jones and relievers Marlon Cook and Kai Tubbs, also hitting a key RBI double in the top of the third.