Pleasant Valley's Sparks wins statewide Bryant-Jordan achievement award

Karmyn Sparks’ rise from rough surroundings has taken her to one of Alabama’s most prestigious awards for high school athletes.
Sparks was one of three statewide Bryant-Jordan Award winners, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Monday. The senior volleyball and basketball standout for Pleasant Valley and Elmore County’s Hayden Holton Sparks are co-winners of the Ken and Betty Joy Blankenship Student Achievement Athlete of the Year Award.
Phil Campbell’s Ben Williams was named recipient of the Larry D. Striplin Jr. Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award.
Top award winners and seven classification winners in both categories were named during the Bryant-Jordan Student Athlete Awards Program, which aired over the AHSAA TV Network flagship station WOTM-TV and webcast over the NFHS Network.
The broadcast and webcast came in lieu of the annual banquet, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 104 high school regional senior honorees were recognized and awarded more than $380,000 in scholarships.
Each regional winner will receive a $3,000 scholarship to the college of their choice from the Bryant-Jordan Foundation. Seven scholar-athlete class winners and seven achievement award class winners will receive an additional $3,500 scholarship.
The Larry D. Striplin Jr. Scholar Athlete of the Year recipient and the Ken and Betty Joe Blankenship Achievement Award Student-Athlete of the Year recipient will each receive an additional $4,000 scholarship.
Sparks, also the Region 6 winner for Class 3A and overall 3A Achievement winner, plans to attend Jacksonville State and major in nursing. She’ll also receive United Methodist Children’s Home Scholarships.
Other regional winners in the scholar-athlete and achievement categories include the following from The Anniston Star’s coverage area:
—Scholar athlete: Ranburne’s Caleb Hornsby (Class 2A, Region 5), Ohatchee’s Jayda Fair (2A, Region 6) and Handley’s Taylor Marcum (4A, Region 3).
—Achievement: Faith Christian’s Chase Gibbins (1A, Region 6), Ranburne’s Chase Wiggins (2A, Region 5) and Anniston’s Tahj Jones (4A, Region 5).
This story will be updated.
2020 Overall Bryant-Jordan Winners
Larry Striplin Scholar-Athlete of the Year Recipient
Ben Williams, Phil Campbell High School
Ken and Betty Joy Blankenship Student-Achievement Award Recipient
(co-winners)
Karmyn Sparks, Pleasant Valley High School
Hayden Holton, Elmore County High School
BRYANT-JORDAN SCHOLAR-ATHLETE CLASS WINNERS
Class 1A: Alli Temple, Phillips High School
Class 2A: Derek Warren II, Samson High School
Class 3A: Ben Williams, Phil Campbell High School
Class 4A: Josiah Green, Cherokee County High School
Class 5A: Joseph Perrella, Beauregard High School
Class 6A: Isaac Stubbs, Wetumpka High School
Class 7A: Ashley Sinclair-Curtis, Enterprise High School
BRYANT-JORDAN STUDENT-ACHIEVEMENT CLASS WINNERS
Class 1A: Leighanne Sanders, Elba High School
Class 2A: Journey Sutton, Hatton High School
Class 3A: Karmyn Sparks, Pleasant Valley High School
Class 4A: Hayden Holton, Elmore County High School
Class 5A: Kennedy Cobb, Hamilton High School
Class 6A: Haylee Hunter, Benjamin Russell High School
Class 7A: Cooper Tullo, Hoover High School
2020 Bryant-Jordan Special Scholarships
Herman L. “Bubba” Scott Coaching Scholarship
Aaron Salter, Oak Grove High School
Dr. Gaylon McCollough Medical Scholarships
Lillie Yazdi, Daphne High School
Cage Cochran, Fyffe High School
Alabama “A” Club Educational & Charitable Foundation Scholarships
Jordan Tidwell, Brooks High School (Achievement category)
Fallon Haley, Muscle Shoals High School (Scholar-Athlete category)
Auburn Football Lettermen Club Scholarships
Jake Robinson, Smiths Station High School (Achievement category)
Ashley-Sinclair Curtis, Enterprise High School (Scholar-Athlete category)
United Methodist Children’s Home Scholarships
Karmyn Sparks, Pleasant Valley High School
Juan Sheffield, Cullman High School