Pleasant Valley fights but falls in Class 3A state volleyball tournmanet

Pleasant Valley volleyball

Pleasant Valley coach Dana Bryant directs her team during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com­)

 Dennis Victory | preps@al.com

BIRMINGHAM — Pleasant Valley’s first state tournament appearance in three years was short, but a team that fought through much this season was long on fight.

The Raiders fell 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 in Wednesdays’ 3A quarterfinals at Birmingham CrossPlex and finished 27-7.

Against a Prattville Christian front line with two 6-footers and 5-11 senior Victoria Wheeler, Pleasant Valley hit into hands. The Raiders still remained competitive in all three sets, taking their first lead (7-6) in the third set and extending it to 9-6 before the Panthers regained the lead.

“They were a good team,” Pleasant Valley coach Dana Bryant said. “They were a tough opponent. The girls fought, but it just didn’t fall our way.”

So ended a season that saw Pleasant Valley quarantine for two weeks, just ahead of the Calhoun County tournament. The Raiders were one of five teams under the Calhoun County Board of Education umbrella to quarantine in whole this season.

The quarantine came after a player tested positive.

“Whenever we got quarantined, it felt like we had to appreciate the season more,” senior hitter Leah Patterson said. “You never know when the last time is that you’re going to play, with the Coronavirus.”

In-season injuries sidelined outside hitters Madison Borders (ankle) and Mattie Glass (knee) for parts of the season.

“The girls had a very good season,” Bryant said. “I’m very proud of the season that they had. They overcame a lot this season, between the quarantine and the injuries. That showed a lot of grit on their part.”

Pleasant Valley won regular-season and area-tournament titles and reached the state tournament as the North’s No. 2 seed. They also reached the Calhoun County semifinals as the No. 5 seed.

Patterson, Borders and Glass will graduate.

“It’s a good group, and the group underneath them is a good little group, too,” Bryant said. “It’s a strong little core all the way through, so they’ve got some good years ahead of them.”

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

