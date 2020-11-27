Playoff scores: Piedmont, Spring Garden fall; Handley advances to state finals

The state playoff scores for this week's semifinals. Updates will be provided throughout the night. (Go to the bottom for three short videos of Piedmont arriving at Fyffe.)
State semifinal pairings
CLASS 1A
Linden 22, Brantley 7, final
Pickens County 24, Berry 18, final
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 60, Leroy 45, final
Mars Hill Bible 32, Spring Garden 14, final
CLASS 3A
Montgomery Catholic 35, Montgomery Academy 28, OT, final
Fyffe 14, Piedmont 6, final
CLASS 4A
Handley 34, American Christian 13, final
Gordo 21, Etowah 14, final
CLASS 5A
St. Paul's 21, Faith Academy 20, OT, final
Pleasant Grove 35, Ramsay 14, final
CLASS 6A
Spanish Fort 13, Saraland 7, final
Pinson Valley 27, Mountain Brook 10, final
State championship games
At Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa
Wednesday, Dec. 2
CLASS 7A
Auburn (11-1) vs. Thompson (13-0), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 3
CLASS 3A
Montgomery Catholic or Montgomery Academy vs. Fyffe (14-0), 10 a.m.
CLASS 1A
Linden (13-0) vs. Pickens County (11-3), 2:45 p.m.
CLASS 5A
St. Paul’s (14-0) vs. Pleasant Grove (11-2), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
CLASS 4A
Gordo vs. Handley, 10 a.m.
CLASS 2A
Abbeville (12-1) vs. Mars Hill Bible (12-2), 2:45 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Spanish Fort (11-3) vs. Pinson Valley (11-2), 7:30 p.m.
Piedmont arrives! pic.twitter.com/hzfuBsqRDR— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) November 27, 2020
Piedmont takes the field! pic.twitter.com/bmAmro1GlS— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) November 28, 2020
Future Bulldogs play their game before the game. pic.twitter.com/he5j6fTGja— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) November 28, 2020