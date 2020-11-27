You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Playoff scores: Piedmont, Spring Garden fall; Handley advances to state finals

Piedmont vs. Fyffe

The coin toss for Piedmont's state semifinal against Fyffe.

 Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

The state playoff scores for this week's semifinals. Updates will be provided throughout the night. (Go to the bottom for three short videos of Piedmont arriving at Fyffe.)

State semifinal pairings

CLASS 1A

Linden 22, Brantley 7, final

Pickens County 24, Berry 18, final

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 60, Leroy 45, final

Mars Hill Bible 32, Spring Garden 14, final

CLASS 3A

Montgomery Catholic 35, Montgomery Academy 28, OT, final

Fyffe 14, Piedmont 6, final

CLASS 4A

Handley 34, American Christian 13, final

Gordo 21, Etowah 14, final

CLASS 5A

St. Paul's 21, Faith Academy 20, OT, final

Pleasant Grove 35, Ramsay 14, final

CLASS 6A

Spanish Fort 13, Saraland 7, final

Pinson Valley 27, Mountain Brook 10, final

State championship games

At Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa

Wednesday, Dec. 2

CLASS 7A

Auburn (11-1) vs. Thompson (13-0), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3

CLASS 3A

Montgomery Catholic or Montgomery Academy vs. Fyffe (14-0), 10 a.m.

CLASS 1A

Linden (13-0) vs. Pickens County (11-3), 2:45 p.m.

CLASS 5A

St. Paul’s (14-0) vs. Pleasant Grove (11-2), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4

CLASS 4A

Gordo vs. Handley, 10 a.m.

CLASS 2A

Abbeville (12-1) vs. Mars Hill Bible (12-2), 2:45 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Spanish Fort (11-3) vs. Pinson Valley (11-2), 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...