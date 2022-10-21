Playoff bound: Once 0-7, Ohatchee completes improbable rebound to keep postseason streak alive

OHATCHEE — Chris Findley wasn’t about to leave a trick in his playbook, with Ohatchee’s improbable playoff berth hanging in the balance.
Nate Jones wasn’t about to stop making plays.
Jones’ 93-yard interception return proved crucial, and Ohatchee recovered three onsides kicks en route to a 41-28 victory over Plainview on The Creekbank on Friday.
Ohatchee’s victory plus losses by Westbrook Christian to Sylvania and Hokes Bluff to Piedmont clinched a playoff berth for the Indians (3-7), who started the season 0-7. Ohatchee prevailed in a three-way tiebreaker with Hokes Bluff and Plainview for Class 3A, Region 6’s fourth playoff spot, having beaten both teams.
Ohatchee will make the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season and second time under Findley, in his first full season as head coach.
“It’s really good for the community and us, because they’re used to it,” said junior Jesse Baswell, who recovered one of Ohatchee’s onsides kicks. “They expect it. It’s just a tradition now. We just have to keep it going.”
Ohatchee lost a 13-member senior class after going 9-3 in 2021, and graduates included 2,000-yard rusher Eli Ennis and top defender Wyatt Cole Reaves. The Indians also suffered a handful of injuries, including a dog bite, to key players in preseason and early in the season.
By the time all starters returned from injury, Ohatchee hit the meat of its schedule … Piedmont, Jacksonville and Geraldine back-to-back-to-back.
The Indians beat Hokes Bluff on Oct. 7 then Glencoe and Plainview and got the needed help in other games, including Plainview’s 31-28 victory over Westbrook Christian last week.
“This is as sweet as any of them,” said Findley, a long-time assistant who took over five games into the 2021 season. “We’ve had some really good runs. We’ve been undefeated. We’ve won region titles and all of that, but this one is as sweet as any of them, with all of the work the guys had to put in to fix the mistakes we were making and the problems we had and to come back and finish strong like this.”
After an open date, Ohatchee will open the playoffs Nov. 4 at Gordo.
To get their, Ohatchee built a 14-0 lead with the help of a turnover and the first of three onsides kicks then answered every Plainview score.
Nate Jones rushed for 128 yards, with touchdown runs of 18, four and 31 yards, but his biggest touchdown came on defense. Plainview took the game’s opening drive 16 plays to Ohatchee’s 9-yard line when he undercut a Trey Rutledege pass to the Bears’ left flat and ran it back 93 yards for a touchdown to put Ohatchee up 7-0.
“Best moment of my life,” said Jones, a sophomore. “I was out there, and I saw him lob that thing up, and I was like, ‘Uh-oh! Uh-oh!’
“I grabbed it and just took off.”
Quarterback Bryce Noah rushed for 114 yards, with three 1-yard touchdown runs. He also completed both of his passes to Devin Howell for 49 yards, including a 32-yarder on third down and 16 to set up one of Noah’s touchdowns.
Noah also executed all three onsides kickoffs … one recovered by Baswell and two by Colby Hester. Baswell recovered the onsides kick right after Jones’ interception return.
Ohatchee defensive coordinator Blake Jennings also handles the Indians’ kickoff team.
“He noticed something all week, and you could see it out here,” Findley said. “We noticed a couple of times that there were a few holes we could take advantage of, and Bryce did a great job kicking exactly where we needed him to kick them all three times.”
The first onside kick set up Jones’ 18-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 lead at 11:40 of the second quarter.
All three onsides kicks came after Ohatchee scores. The first two set up Ohatchee touchdowns, and the last one let the Indians go into victory formation and kneel away the final 1:49.
The onsides kicks helped Ohatchee to steal possessions and keep its distance on a night when Plainview otherwise kept pace on the scoreboard.
“With the way the game was going, we were having a tough time,” Findley said. “Their offense is tough.”