Playoff bound: Once 0-7, Ohatchee completes improbable rebound to keep postseason streak alive

Ohatchee vs. Plainview actopm BW 0005.JPG

Ohatchee celebrates after recovering the ball on an onside kick during the Ohatchee vs. Plainview game. Photo by Bill Wilson

OHATCHEE — Chris Findley wasn’t about to leave a trick in his playbook, with Ohatchee’s improbable playoff berth hanging in the balance.

Nate Jones wasn’t about to stop making plays.

Ohatchee vs. Plainview actopm BW 0004.JPG

Ohatchee's #2 Nathan Jones runs the ball after an interception during the Ohatchee vs. Plainview game Jones scored on this play. Photo by Bill Wilson

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.