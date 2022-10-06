 Skip to main content
Playoff bound: Donoho clinches with rout of TCC

Donoho-Winterboro 1

Donoho's Lucas Elliott breaks free for one of his four touchdowns in the Falcons' 48-14 victory over Talladega County Central on Thursday.

 Photo by Ed Browning/Special to The Star

Handshakes awaited Jeremy Satcher as the final seconds ticked off of Donoho’s playoff-clinching rout Thursday, but he wanted hugs first.

The Falcons’ first-year head coach, hugged all of his assistants one by one … Trevekio Roberts, Denzel Roberts, Dylan Jones and Karl Harris.

