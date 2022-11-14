Planting their flag: Oxford headed to AHSAA flag-football final

OXFORD — Two years into its flag-football existence, Oxford has a shot for a state title.
Gabrielle Lindsey threw two touchdown passes to help Oxford build a 12-point halftime lead, and the Yellow Jackets downed Vestavia Hills 18-6 in Monday's AHSAA semifinal on Lamar Field.
Oxford (15-3) advanced to face the Auburn-Hoover winner in the Super 7, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. in Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn (8-1) and Hoover (5-4) play Tuesday.
Oxford avenged a loss to Vestavia Hills (12-3) earlier this season a week after avenging a loss to Hewitt-Trussville in the 2021 semifinals.
The AHSAA sanctioned flag football as a sport starting with the 2021 season.
The Yellow Jackets built a 12-0 halftime lead on Lindsey touchdown passes of 25 yards to Xai Whitfield and four yards to Reygan White.
Whitfield and White each came up with an interception in the first half, as well.
Vestavia Hills threatened to close the gap when Christiana Belcher intercepted a Lindsey pass at the goal line and returned the length of the field at the seven-minute mark of the fourth quarter, but a personal foul wiped out the play.
White added icing on the cake with a 7-yard keeper for a touchdown with 1:23 to play.
