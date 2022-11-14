 Skip to main content
Planting their flag: Oxford headed to AHSAA flag-football final

Oxford flag football 1

Oxford's Xai Whitfield runs for yardage during the Yellow Jackets' AHSAA flag football semifinal Monday on Lamar Field.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

OXFORD — Two years into its flag-football existence, Oxford has a shot for a state title.

Gabrielle Lindsey threw two touchdown passes to help Oxford build a 12-point halftime lead, and the Yellow Jackets downed Vestavia Hills 18-6 in Monday's AHSAA semifinal on Lamar Field.

